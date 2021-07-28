‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in a bikini on the beach

Thylane Blondeau – who was once dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world" continues to show why the moniker still sticks when she was photographed beach-bound on Tuesday at Club 55 beach in Saint Tropez.

The 20-year-old French model, who shot to stardom when she was named the "most beautiful girl in the world" at the age of 6, hit the sun and waves in a pastel purple top and white bottoms as she waded with a male companion.

Blondeau currently boasts over 4 million Instagram followers and is the founder of the clothing brand No Smile.

A recent recipient of the "most beautiful" title, Yael Shelbia praised Blondeau in January after she was compared to the model.

"I think she's amazing and so beautiful!" she said of the French model while adding that she’s excited to blaze her own trail.

In a beauty tip that anyone can relate to, Shelbia said she believes true grace comes from within.

"I think what makes a person beautiful is to be kind, humble and most of all – positive," Shelbia suggested. "When you are good, it is really shown in your eyes and eyes never lie."