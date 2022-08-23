From World’s Most Congested City, Hailing App Defies SPAC Slump

Ercan Ersoy
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- When Oguz Alper Oktem spotted a couple of electric scooters outside his Los Angeles apartment in the summer of 2017, the then-head of Turkey’s answer to Netflix.com wondered how they could help to ease traffic in his home city of Istanbul where congestion is among the worst in the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After returning to the Turkish financial hub a year later, Oktem quit his job with BluTV and set about with plans to set up a micro-mobility app. One of the first challenges, Oktem recalls, was tracking down a scooter in Turkey. The chase led him to Athens, and after a lengthy journey back home with the two-wheeler, Marti was created.

Now, just four years later, Marti -- the Turkish word for “seagull” -- is set to become the first Turkish firm to go public in New York via a merger with a blank-check company. With an enterprise value of $532 million, the firm, formerly known as Marti Ileri Teknoloji AS, has set an ambitious target to grow this valuation by more than 10 times.

Oktem, 31, a passionate environmentalist and former Deutsche Bank AG banker, is pushing ahead with the plans to merge with Galata Acquisition Corp. -- a special purpose acquisition company with a focus on Turkey and backed by Callaway Capital Management LLC -- even as a SPAC boom that started at the onset of the pandemic wanes.

A series of prominent mergers have fizzled out in recent months due to market volatility and fading investor appetite. As of the beginning of July, the value of SPAC deals had dropped to around $10 billion this year, compared with $149 billion in all of 2021, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

SPACs from the Middle East have also struggled. Dubai-based ride sharing firm Swvl Holdings Corp. and music-streaming business Anghami Inc. both plunged earlier this year after their post-merger debuts.

Hailing Boom

Dismissing the downturn, Oktem says there’s nothing to worry about if both the SPAC and the target company are strong.

“We don’t lose money, we make money,” he said in an interview at Marti’s Istanbul headquarters where several vehicles are ready to be deployed. “We believe we have only done 10% of the business that we’ll eventually build in Turkey.”

Marti is tapping a boom in ride-hailing apps, which attracted $2.83 billion of investment in 2021, up from $1.31 billion the previous year, according to research by BloombergNEF, CB Insights and PitchBook. The company also offers bicycle and moped services.

The company expects an Ebitda of $835,000 this year and forecasts a jump to $31.7 million in 2023 as the firm expands its fleet. By comparison, Texas-based Bird Global Inc., which operates in 35 countries, and Helbiz Inc., which is active in North America and Italy, both have negative Ebitda figures, according to company presentations and TradingView data.

Turkey Expansion

At home, Marti has already nabbed a 64% market share -- three times larger than its closest rival -- with total app downloads of 5.6 million, according to an investor presentation. It competes with the likes of Dubai-based Fenix, Superpedestrian Inc.’s Link, Dutch-based Go Sharing and local Binbin in Turkey.

And there should be enough business to go around. Istanbul ranked as the world’s most congested city in 2021, according to navigation system developer TomTom.

Oktem has dismissed an investigation by the Turkish Competition Authority, which will look into allegations that Marti abused its dominant position in the market, and is pressing ahead with expansion. He plans to use the proceeds from the New York listing to more than double Marti’s fleet to around 96,000 scooters.

Marti was valued at about $100 million last year when it attracted $30 million of investment from the likes of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Turkish private equity firm Actera. Other investors include AutoTech Ventures LLC and Beco Capital.

For now, Oktem will focus on the business in Turkey due its low labor costs, and the firm plans to expand its services like its global rivals Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and Indonesia’s PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk.

“Local mobility super apps in other emerging markets, such as Indonesia, Brazil, and India, are valued in the billions of dollars,” Oktem said. “We hope to get there too.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the 10-year yield topping 3% can hurt stocks

    'It's like clockwork,' one analyst said. 'As yields approach 3%, markets get skittish. As they go over 3%, stocks go down.'

  • Aussie coal miners eye record profits, shareholder returns as prices surge

    Australia's biggest listed coal miners are expected to report record annual profits this week, underpinned by soaring commodity prices, even as they grapple with tight labour market conditions and inflation-induced cost pressure. Global coal prices have shot up over fears of a supply crunch after the European Commission decided to ban imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, while persisting supply-chain issues are likely to keep prices elevated. That prompted Whitehaven, Australia's largest independent coal miner, to forecast record fiscal 2022 core earnings last month.

  • India e-commerce firms ramp up hiring of delivery workers for shopping season

    India's e-commerce companies are adding delivery personnel at a rapid pace, fearing a labour shortage might cause them to lose out in one of the biggest annual shopping seasons that begins in earnest next month. The moves come amid a tightening job market - India's unemployment rate fell below 7% in July for the first time since January - and persistently high inflation, complicating the outlook for the industry which has long battled chronically high employee turnover. "Overall demand for the gig workforce has seen a sharp increase and that is not completely supported by the increase in pool size of delivery people... It is not a free flowing pool," TK Balakumar, chief operating officer at online grocery seller BigBasket, told Reuters.

  • Do Real Estate Investors Need a Portfolio Manager?

    Many investors want to invest in real estate, but they don't want the responsibility of owning individual properties. To invest in real estate without the headaches, you can invest in a portfolio of properties with professional management. Real estate portfolio … Continue reading → The post The Role of a Real Estate Portfolio Manager appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China says international services trade faces challenges

    China is facing growing challenges in international services trade as COVID-19 outbreaks curb mobility and softening external demand weighs on firms' operating outlooks, the country's vice commerce minister said on Tuesday. Local COVID-19 outbreaks have restricted cross-border movement, hurting travel, construction and exhibitions, said Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping at a press conference. "Some services trade enterprises are facing challenges such as insufficient orders and rising costs, and their business expectations are unstable," Sheng said ahead of the upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

  • Trump legal woes, Tesla mystery, publishing antitrust case: 3 legal stories to watch

    In legal news this week, Yahoo Finance is following ongoing investigations into Trump; the possible departure of Tesla's legal chief; and a possible ruling in an antitrust case that could alter the book industry.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Meet Jake Freeman, the college senior who cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, writes academic papers, and loves taking baths

    Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Picks Up These 3 Small EV Stocks

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have become the car sector’s fastest growing segment, more than doubling last year to reach 6.8 million vehicles globally. This gives EVs a market share greater than 8%, triple where it stood in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The market has found support from political policy, but more importantly, from improvements in battery technology and manufacture that are slowly making EVs more competitive on price. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, billionaire

  • Investors should avoid Occidental Petroleum as Warren Buffett's move could mirror his soured 2008 bet on ConocoPhillips, Bank of America says

    "This would not be the first time Berkshire Hathaway has publicly made a call on oil prices: but its track record has not always worked out so well."

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • One Upcoming Stock Split Flying Under Investors' Radars

    So far in 2022, we've witnessed several market titans undergo a stock split, including Amazon and Alphabet. However, one company with an upcoming stock split that's seemingly flying under the radar is Nintendo.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best high-yield dividend stocks for retirees in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment for a retirement portfolio, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022. Staying financially afloat during retirement in the US is hard and requires rigorous planning and […]

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from funda

  • Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's in fight over Israel sales

    A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker's independent board of directors. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry’s social mission or confuse its customers. “The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks," the decision said.