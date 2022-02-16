World’s Most-Important Oil Price Tops $100, Signals More to Come

Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Forget the futures market, the world’s most important oil price just smashed through $100 a barrel with every sign it is going to push higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Dated Brent, the price of cargoes bought and sold in the North Sea, reached $100.80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2014, according to S&P Global Platts, the company that publishes the marker. Price spreads in the futures market are pointing to one the tightest markets ever.

The surge through $100 a barrel for Dated matters because the daily price assessment is at the center of a web of complex oil derivatives and also sets a baseline against which millions of barrels of crude are transacted daily. It also shows that the rally in futures prices -- they passed $96 at one point on Wednesday -- is in part being driven by what’s happening in the real world.

The oil market globally is roaring higher because of demand that’s exceeding what some organizations -- including the International Energy Agency -- had been anticipating. That surge in consumption has compounded the fact that nations in the OPEC+ producer alliance are not managing to pump as much crude as they had said they would.

Dated Brent reflects an oil price that’s more immediate than futures markets. Its rally shows how traders are willing to pay up to secure actual barrels for delivery to refineries.

A similar sense of urgency is evident in the forward curve in the futures market. The six-month timespread in Brent -- the gap between most immediate prices and those six months later -- reached as much as $8.74 a barrel on Wednesday, according to ICE Futures Europe data. That’s the biggest in data going back to 2007.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cost of Growing Food to Rise Even More Amid Weedkiller Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply crunch is threatening to cause a spike in prices for the world’s No. 1 weedkiller, making it even more expensive for farmers to grow food.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaA major supplier of an ingredi

  • Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in Nov

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday. The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The donation came as the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker in early November.

  • Intuit Cuts Sales Forecast on ‘Slower Forming’ Tax Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc., the maker of Turbo Tax software, reduced its fiscal second-quarter revenue forecast on a “slower forming tax season.”Most Read from BloombergStocks Rebound as Fed Minutes Bring No Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateSales will be as much as $2.67 billion in

  • Morgan Stanley's role in Archegos collapse sped up block trade probes -Bloomberg News

    The investment bank lost nearly $1 billion last year when Bill Hwang's Archegos failed to meet margin calls, forcing several investment banks including Morgan Stanley to attempt recouping losses by liquidating shares and assets. Block trades were already under scrutiny when the highly leveraged family office imploded, the report said on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley, shares in which were down 2.3%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Intel Said to Be Near $5 Billion Deal to Buy Tower Semiconductor

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is close to a deal to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for about $5 billion as part of its push into the outsourced chip-manufacturing business, according to a person familiar with negotiations. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rebound as Fed Minutes Bring No Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After

  • Aluminum Hovers Near 13-Year High as Trade Weighs Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rose to near the strongest level since 2008 as traders assessed the risk of geopolitical tension in Ukraine and the persistent pressure of soaring energy costs on global supplies. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rebound as Fed Minutes Bring No Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber H

  • Stocks Rise as Fed Minutes Bring No Real Surprises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes were seen as slightly more dovish than what traders bracing for aggressive tightening were expecting.Most Read from BloombergStocks Rebound as Fed Minutes Bring No Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateThe equit

  • Traders are pricing in a chance of first back-to-back, half-point rate increases from the Fed since 1994

    Fed funds futures traders now see some likelihood that policy makers could deliver their first back-to-back, 50 basis point hikes in almost 30 years.

  • Market strategist: ‘There will be some turbulence’ but stocks will push through

    UBS Global Wealth Management Americas Senior Equity Strategist Nadia Lovell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. markets as stocks decline amid lingering Russia-Ukraine tensions, U.S. retail sales report data for January, volatility, and the outlook for energy and oil prices as inflation concerns rise.

  • The silly way to cut gasoline prices

    Democrats pushing for a gas-tax holiday know it won't pass, and probably wouldn't work if it did.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • The ARK ETF Selloff Looks a Lot Like the Dot-Com Bust. History Says It Gets Worse.

    Lessons from the dot-com bubble and bust of two decades ago may provide a blueprint for where highflying tech names go next.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Don't sleep on dividend stocks. You can get paid while you sleep, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    Each business has strong competitive advantages that make it an appealing investment at its current price.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.