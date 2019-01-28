The world’s most popular Instant Pot is down to its lowest price of 2019

Everyone knows that the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is the best-selling and most popular Instant Pot model in the world. In fact, even with its steep retail price of $100, it’s easily among the world’s most popular pressure cookers, period. If you haven’t already experienced the glory that is the Instant Pot DUO60, today is your lucky day because a surprise Amazon sale just slashed it to the lowest price of 2019 so far. There’s no telling when this deal will end, but it definitely won’t last long so grab one while you still can.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $79.95

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

