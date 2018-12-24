The world’s most popular Instant Pot is back on sale for the first time since Cyber Week

If you thought that the end of the holiday shopping season would also be the end of great deals on Instant Pot multi-use cookers, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. We’ve seen a bunch of different Instant Pot models go on sale at discounts in recent weeks, but one in particular was absent from the list. Now, for the first time since Cyber Week, the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is available on Amazon at a discount. This is the best-selling Instant Pot model in the world and it has more than 23,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Definitely grab one while it’s on sale, or if you want a model with even more functions, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is on sale for just $10 more.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $76.49

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

