World must finally understand that Putin is no different from Hitler – Danilov

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov

In his remarks, Danilov noted that when World War II began, 26 countries formed an anti-fascist coalition.

“Now we see the need to form an anti-Putin coalition,” he said during the interview. “It’s true, that the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a meeting of more than 40 countries at the U.S. military base Ramstein, in Germany, but I’m talking about something more. I’m talking about protecting fundamental values.”

According to Danilov, there are countries that do not consider Russia an aggressor or a terrorist state.

“The world should finally understand that Putin is no different from Hitler,” he said. “Hitler was obsessed with killing Jews, and Putin wants to kill Ukrainians.”



Danilov thanked Ukraine’s allies for the support they give to his country, adding "I would like everyone to understand that this is our common cause."

“But many leaders do not understand what war is,” he said. “We are paying with the lives of our people for the freedom and security of all of Europe, and some politicians are juxtaposing war and higher gas bills.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine