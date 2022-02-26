The world must unite to stop Putin

World must unite to stop Putin

Russia has destabilized Europe and possibly the world with its belligerent invasion of a non-threatening sovereign country.

The world must unite in condemning Putin and his government and take extreme actions against Russia. The Russian people need to hear the truth of what is happening and remove him from power.

This geo-grab I fear may embolden other nations to do similar annexations and cause further costs in lives, environment and freedom.

Mike McGinley, Palm Springs

Looks like the verdict is in on Biden

During World War II, neither FDR nor the American people concerned themselves that Gen. George Patton may have been a megalomaniac. They knew he won battles.

Likewise, successful shareholders' first consideration is competence over personality when voting for board members. It could prove disastrous to base their vote on matters unrelated to successful investments.

Flash forward 80 years when we, as American citizens, were put in FDR and the shareholders’ position. We were asked to choose which candidate, both flawed in their own way, would lead America.

One flawed candidate already had "on the job" experience, a track record. The other had a reputation for making poor decisions, as former defense secretary Robert Gates suggested.

One had lowered unemployment rates, energy prices, interest rates and inflation — all with no foreign country invading another. The other isolated himself during the campaign, avoided interviews and, when speaking publicly, came across as feeble.

Like both FDR and the wise investor, was our first consideration the candidates’ competence or our perception of them? Did we base our choice on prudence or emotion?

Every time I gas up, see empty shelves at stores or read of impending war, I fear the verdict may already be in.

Phil Rilett, Indio

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun