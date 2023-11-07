World Naan Festival

TechCrunch

U.S.-based cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes today launched ThreatDown, a new brand that encompasses its business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Earlier this year, Malwarebytes let go of approximately 100 employees as part of a wider plan to separate the company into two separate business units, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, who founded the company in 2008, told TechCrunch at the time. Kleczynski has today made this split official with the launch of ThreatDown, formerly Malwarebytes for Business.