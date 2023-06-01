'The world needs you,' Biden tells Air Force graduates Graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden warned graduates of the Air Force Academy on Thursday that they will face an increasingly unstable world, with challenges from China to Russia to climate change, while pledging that American support for Ukraine would not waiver.

"The world needs you," Biden told the graduates in Colorado Springs.

Biden praised the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and vowed that Sweden, in addition to Finland, would be joining the military group.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Turkey to immediately finalize Sweden's accession to NATO, saying the Nordic country had already taken significant steps to address Ankara's objections to its membership.

"It will happen, I promise you," Biden said.

The president emphasized U.S. support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

"The American people's support for Ukraine will not waiver," Biden said.

Biden noted other challenges facing the United States, including China.

"The United States does not seek conflict or confrontation with China. China and the United States should be able to work together where we can to solve some global challenges, like climate," he said.

"But we are prepared for vigorous competition," he said, adding the United States would stand up for its interests and that of its partners.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Heather Timmons, Editing by Caitlin Webber and David Gregorio)