World’s oldest living chicken dies in Michigan. She was old enough to vote

A world-famous hen certified the world’s “oldest living chicken” by Guinness World Records has expired in Chelsea, Michigan, after living long enough to get a driver’s license and vote.

Peanut is believed to have died of grief on Christmas morning, after suffering through the recent deaths of her daughter, Millie, and a boyfriend, Benny, according to her owner Marsi Parker Darwin.

“To me Peanut was a close family member, and I’m grieving her loss. We bonded 21 and a half years ago when I peeled her out of an egg, and although I realize she had a phenomenally long life for a chicken, I’m heartbroken nonetheless,” Darwin wrote in a lengthy post.

“She took us on a wild ride this past year and a half, garnering worldwide attention with her Guinness title, World’s Oldest Living Chicken, at age 20. My life has been focused on her story ever since. ... She was an incredible little bird.”

Guinness World Record reports Peanut — “a bantam Belgian d’Uccle Mille Fleurs/Nankin chicken” —was confirmed as the oldest living chicken with the aid of a veterinarian.

“She was unable to break free from her shell as a chick, but owner Marsi Darwin heard her peep and saved her. Marsi then raised her inside the house after Peanut’s mother rejected her,” Guinness reported.

Peanut had become so popular in recent months that Darwin says she had to start turning down requests from international film crews and adoring fans who wanted to meet the famed chicken in the flesh.

A specific cause of her death was not known, but Darwin says things changed after the recent deaths of her daughter and boyfriend.

say hello to Peanut, the oldest living chicken



Peanut is 20 years old and still happily roams her humans home in Chelsea, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/lehMJ6uDss — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 1, 2023

Peanut had become “increasingly frail” and even refused to eat her favorite foods (scrambled egg or yogurt) as Christmas neared, Darwin says.

“I spent the night of the 23rd holding Peanut, and on Christmas Eve, exhausted, I took her to bed with me, wrapped in a soft blanket, and held her close to my chest,” Darwin wrote.

“I could feel her little head resting on my shoulder as she had done for years, and around 5 a.m. her neck relaxed into mine, and I knew she had died peacefully in her sleep, her final gift to me.”

While Peanut was considered the world’s oldest “living” chicken, she was not the oldest chicken on record.

That title is held by a chicken named Muffy that was 23 years and 152 days old when she died in 2012, Guinness reports.

