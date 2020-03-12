The World Has a Plan to Fight Coronavirus. Most Countries Are Not Using it.

For weeks, the World Health Organization resisted declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, fearing that doing so would incite panic across the globe.

But facing the cameras on Wednesday, the agency’s director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, did just that, asking for global unity to “change the course of this pandemic.”

It was a symbolic moment that underscored the standing of the WHO as the world’s leading public health agency. But it also reflected the WHO’s underlying weakness as an organization that by international treaty is supposed to lead and coordinate the global fight against the coronavirus — yet that has, in many ways, been marginalized.

Global solidarity has been noticeably absent in the fight to stop an outbreak that has already killed more than 4,300 people and spread to more than 110 countries. No one seems to be in charge. There doesn’t seem to be a plan.

Except there is one. The problem is that relatively few countries are paying much attention to it.

Fifteen years ago, the WHO undertook a major revision of the International Health Regulations, the global framework for responding to outbreaks. The revision was intended to correct flaws in the global response to the 2003 SARS outbreak, which killed hundreds of people and pushed advanced health care systems to the breaking point.

The basic idea was that the WHO would serve as a central coordinating body. Countries would notify the agency about outbreaks and share information to help scientists address an epidemic at the global level. The WHO would coordinate efforts on containment, declare emergencies and make recommendations. The revised regulation is legally binding and has been signed by 196 countries, including the United States.

But dozens of countries are flouting the international regulations and snubbing their obligations. Some have failed to report outbreaks to the organization, as required. Others have instituted international travel restrictions, against the advice of the WHO and without notifying global health officials.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO,” Tedros said last month. He has also blamed some countries — he has refused to specify which ones — for failing to take the outbreak seriously enough.

As part of the United Nations, the WHO is broadly influential yet hampered by budget and political pressures. It lacks meaningful enforcement authority, creating a telling power imbalance. It is often accused of kowtowing to its donors — from powerful players like the United States and China to private funders like the Gates Foundation.

These contradictions contributed to the agency’s much-criticized response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and led some scholars to question the need for such a weak institution. But Rebecca Katz, a scholar at Georgetown University, said such criticism misses a fundamental point.

“If there wasn’t a WHO, you’d have to invent it,” said Katz, who has studied health regulations for more than a decade. “They are in a bit of a tough spot because you know you have international law but then you also know that every nation is sovereign,” she said.

This time, some former critics credit the WHO for doing a better job, declaring a global emergency much quicker than it did during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks, consistently sharing information with the public and convening more than 300 scientists and research funders to help develop tests, vaccines and medicines.

Even so, the agency is also marginalized in many ways.

The most obvious examples are the global flouting of international travel restrictions. More than 70 countries have instituted the restrictions, according to the WHO including the United States, where President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night restrictions to travel from the European continent.

Yet in four advisories it has issued since early January, the WHO has consistently advised against them, cautioning that limits on international movement during public health emergencies are unlikely to stop the pathogen’s spread.

The rules do not apply to domestic travel restrictions or to decisions made by private airlines, but the WHO has repeatedly warned that international bans can block needed resources or delay aid and technical support. Such restrictions are only justified at the beginning of an outbreak to buy nations time to prepare, the agency said. Beyond that, they are more likely to cause significant economic and social harm.