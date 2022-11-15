World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

1
DAN IKPOYI and CHINEDU ASADU
·6 min read

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.

Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.

And over the next three decades, the West African nation's population is expected to soar even more: from 216 million this year to 375 million, the U.N. says. That will make Nigeria the fourth-most populous country in the world after India, China and the United States.

“We are already overstretching what we have — the housing, roads, the hospitals, schools. Everything is overstretched," said Gyang Dalyop, an urban planning and development consultant in Nigeria.

The U.N.'s Day of 8 Billion milestone Tuesday is more symbolic than precise, officials are careful to note in a wide-ranging report released over the summer that makes some staggering projections.

The upward trend threatens to leave even more people in developing countries further behind, as governments struggle to provide enough classrooms and jobs for a rapidly growing number of youth, and food insecurity becomes an even more urgent problem.

Nigeria is among eight countries the U.N says will account for more than half the world's population growth between now and 2050 — along with fellow African nations Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

“The population in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double between 2022 and 2050, putting additional pressure on already strained resources and challenging policies aimed to reduce poverty and inequalities,” the U.N. report said.

It projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.

Other countries rounding out the list with the fastest growing populations are Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines and India, which is set to overtake China as the world's most populous nation next year.

In Congo's capital, Kinshasa, where more than 12 million people live, many families struggle to find affordable housing and pay school fees. While elementary pupils attend for free, older children's chances depend on their parents' incomes.

“My children took turns" going to school, said Luc Kyungu, a Kinshasa truck driver who has six children. "Two studied while others waited because of money. If I didn't have so many children, they would have finished their studies on time.”

Rapid population growth also means more people vying for scarce water resources and leaves more families facing hunger as climate change increasingly impacts crop production in many parts of the world.

“There is also a greater pressure on the environment, increasing the challenges to food security that is also compounded by climate change,” said Dr. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. “Reducing inequality while focusing on adapting and mitigating climate change should be where our policy makers’ focus should be."

Still, experts say the bigger threat to the environment is consumption, which is highest in developed countries not undergoing big population increases.

“Global evidence shows that a small portion of the world’s people use most of the Earth’s resources and produce most of its greenhouse gas emissions,” said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India. "Over the past 25 years, the richest 10% of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions.”

According to the U.N., the population in sub-Saharan Africa is growing at 2.5% per year — more than three times the global average. Some of that can be attributed to people living longer, but family size remains the driving factor. Women in sub-Saharan Africa on average have 4.6 births, twice the current global average of 2.3.

Families become larger when women start having children early, and 4 out of 10 girls in Africa marry before they turn 18, according to U.N. figures. The rate of teen pregnancy on the continent is the highest in the world — about half of the children born last year to mothers under 20 worldwide were in sub-Saharan Africa.

Still, any effort to reduce family size now would come too late to significantly slow the 2050 growth projections, the U.N. said. About two-thirds of it “will be driven by the momentum of past growth."

“Such growth would occur even if childbearing in today’s high-fertility countries were to fall immediately to around two births per woman,” the report found.

There are also important cultural reasons for large families. In sub-Saharan Africa, children are seen as a blessing and as a source of support for their elders — the more sons and daughters, the greater comfort in retirement.

Still, some large families “may not have what it takes to actually feed them,” says Eunice Azimi, an insurance broker in Lagos and mother of three.

“In Nigeria, we believe that it is God that gives children,” she said. “They see it as the more children you have, the more benefits. And you are actually overtaking your peers who cannot have as many children. It looks like a competition in villages.”

Politics also have played a role in Tanzania, where former President John Magufuli, who ruled the East African country from 2015 until his death in 2021, discouraged birth control, saying that a large population was good for the economy.

He opposed family planning programs promoted by outside groups, and in a 2019 speech urged women not to “block ovaries.” He even described users of contraceptives as “lazy” in a country he said was awash with cheap food. Under Magufuli, pregnant schoolgirls were even banned from returning to classrooms.

But his successor, Samia Suluhu Hassan, appeared to reverse government policy in comments last month when she said birth control was necessary in order not to overwhelm the country’s public infrastructure.

Even as populations soar in some countries, the U.N. says rates are expected to drop by 1% or more in 61 nations.

The U.S. population is now around 333 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The population growth rate in 2021 was just 0.1%, the lowest since the country was founded.

“Going forward, we’re going to have slower growth — the question is, how slow?” said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. “The real wild card for the U.S. and many other developed countries is immigration."

Charles Kenny, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington, says environmental concerns surrounding the 8 billion mark should focus on consumption, particularly in developed countries.

"Population is not the problem, the way we consume is the problem — let’s change our consumption patterns,” he said.

___

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal; Sibi Arasu in Bengaluru, India; Wanjohi Kabukuru in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt; Christina Larson in Washington; Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, and Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • World population hits 8 billion this week

    World population hits 8 billion this week

  • Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

    On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974. Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials.

  • World population hits eight billion today

    A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations.

  • Canceling ‘Selling Tampa’ Is Netflix’s Latest Huge Mistake

    Nino Muñoz/NetflixIt’s no secret that Netflix is in its flop era, both financially and creatively. This past year alone saw a huge drop in subscriptions (nearly 1 million) and subsequent layoffs—presumably because their content library has been subpar since the ending of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. This is most evidenced by the platform’s reliance on consistently unwelcome but inevitably streamed Ryan Murphy projects and a forthcoming Squid Game competition show that no one asked for. I’d also po

  • World making little progress on food waste, a big climate problem

    Every Thursday, California resident Richard Redmond takes a gallon-sized container of food scraps to the farmers market in the city of South Pasadena where it is collected and composted for use in gardens – an effort to reduce the amount of household waste he sends to landfill. Every year, the world throws away around 931 million tons of food, most of it ending up in landfills, where it decomposes to produce around a tenth of the world's climate-warming gases, according to the United Nations. Nations around the globe pledged in 2015 to halve food waste by 2030, but few are on track to do so, according to officials from the United Nations, sustainability watchdogs, and governments interviewed by Reuters.

  • Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The world population surged past 8 billion people on Tuesday, the United Nations said, warning that more hardship is in store for regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change. Whether its food or water, batteries or gasoline, there will be less to go around as the global population adds another 2.4 billion people by the 2080s, according to U.N. projections. "Every single person needs fuel, wood, water, and a place to call home," said Stephanie Feldstein, population and sustainability director with the Center for Biological Diversity.

  • After a Senate Loss in Wisconsin, Democrats Turn on Each Other

    Some on the party’s left blame Chuck Schumer and the Democratic establishment for Mandela Barnes’ loss to Ron Johnson

  • How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

    With retirement becoming more expensive, workers will need to save more than ever to make ends meet. The average worker expects to need around $1.7 million to retire comfortably, according to a 2022 survey from Charles Schwab. One of the easiest and most effective ways to build a robust retirement fund is to take advantage of compound earnings.

  • US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be in talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between the two nations' leaders Monday. When asked if he would be meeting with China’s top climate official Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday, Kerry told The Associated Press that “I will meet with him sometime later,” without being more specific. Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a day earlier to resume climate change talks with the United States.

  • Georgia Senate runoff: RNC to send hundreds of GOP officials to support Herschel Walker in Peach State

    EXCLUSIVE: The RNC is sending hundreds of party officials to Georgia Monday for the runoff between Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker.

  • Man escapes custody after bringing loaded gun to high school basketball game, police say

    A man escaped police custody after he allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week, authorities said.

  • Man who lost to his mom in election is charged with rape, South Dakota officials say

    He earned over 22% of the vote in a relatively close race.

  • Viewer's guide for the World Cup in Qatar

    One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory - as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it - begins Sunday in Qatar. League play around the world has paused and now soccer's focus is on Qatar, whose national team opens the tournament with a match against Ecuador.

  • Analysis-Twitter executives could face big FTC fines -former officials

    Elon Musk's lawyer late last week sought to reassure Twitter Inc employees that they would not be held personally liable if the company disregarded a federal order to consider and protect users' privacy when launching new features. Former FTC officials do not think it is so clear-cut. In a May 2022 settlement with the U.S. regulator, Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and placed responsibility on people who held certain positions.

  • Jacksonville sex offender pleads guilty to voter fraud in 2020 primary, general elections

    Marc Crump of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to election voting fraud and false registration in Duval County in the 2020 primary and general elections.

  • Billions of dollars seem to have disappeared with the collapse of FTX. How does that even happen?

    At least Lehman Brothers had some assets and paid some people back. FTX's cupboard looks bare.

  • Philipp Lahm says it was 'mistake' to award WCup to Qatar

    Seven days before the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, former Germany captain Philipp Lahm says it was “a mistake” to award the tournament to the Gulf Arab country. Lahm, who is head of Germany’s organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship, wrote Sunday in a column for Zeit Online that the World Cup “does not belong” in Qatar and he criticized the human rights situation in the nation. Lahm acknowledged some progress “but homosexuals are still being criminalized, women do not have the same rights as men, and there are restrictions on freedom of the press and expression.”

  • Humanity hits the eight billion mark

    A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations.

  • ‘Sad day.’ Fort Worth’s rejection of police review board leaves Black leaders frustrated

    Is the rejection of a police advisory board evidence of a racial divide?

  • How The Lion King ruined musicals

    When The Lion King opened on Broadway 25 years ago, it immediately proved to be a critical and commercial success. This adaptation of the 1994 Disney film was boosted by the visionary brilliance of director Julie Taymor who, after some tricky discussions with studio executives, was allowed to play fast and loose with the original. One of Taymor’s many innovations was inspired by Japanese Bunraku-style puppetry which allowed the audience to see the actors, with animal masks on their heads evoking