World Premier of KYMCO F9, DT X360 and KRV

Breathing New Excitements amid Global Pandemics

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At KYMCO's global new model launch event "Time to Excite" in Taipei, KYMCO introduces KYMCO F9, DT X360 and KRV. The new models are designed to deliver breakthroughs that excite the riders.

KYMCO RevoNEX which was introduced in EICMA in Milan last year has been mass produced successfully under KYMCO's continuous effort. KYMCO accomplish the goal to reposition KYMCO as a "Made in Italy" brand and manufacture the first KYMCO motorcycle in Italy.

KYMCO announced four different scooters, motorcycles, and all-electric motorbikes today (Nov 16th) at the "Time to Excite" international conference including the luxury motorcycle, CV3, the Adventurous Tourer, DX360, the scooter, KRV, and all-electric motorcycle, F9.

"The idea 'Win My Heart' is within everything we do at KYMCO," said Allen Ko, KYMCO Chairman. "In this time of a global pandemic, people, more than ever, have strong desires to add excitement into their everyday lives. And we are thrilled to present KYMCO's latest endeavors to satisfy the unfulfilled needs of our customers."

KYMCO F9, the World's First Electric Motorcycle Equipped with a Two-speed Automatic Transmission, Is Extremely Fun to Ride

Electric is one of the most significant transformations of modern transportation. From consumers, businesses to governments, more people are embracing electric vehicles to make the cities greener. While numerous electric motorcycles have been launched, however, few have been greeted with great enthusiasm by the market.

The biggest challenge lies in the fact that most electric motorcycles do not excite. The mere electric powertrain as the only differentiation has proven insufficient to significantly advance the green movement. Accordingly, KYMCO F9 is designed to provide the sensational riding experiences that change people's perceptions on electric motorcycles.

KYMCO F9 is a cool urban electric motorcycle equipped with a 9.4kW motor and designed for street sport ridings. It accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in 3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 110 km/h. It comes with a 96V 40Ah battery that provides a range of 120 km under the New European Driving Cycle. With fast charging, it takes only 2 hours to fully charge the battery.

In addition, F9 features the world's first two-speed automatic transmission specifically designed for electric motorcycles that improves motor efficiency and power delivery. It also employs a unique chassis design that integrates the battery as part of the frame structure. As a result, F9 has an incredible light weight of 107kg. Combined with the 14-inch wide-tires that offer high cornering grip, F9 is simply an extremely fun-to-ride motorcycle.

KYMCO DT X360, the World's First "Adventure Crossover" Maxi Scooter, Encourages Riders to Seek Adventures

Many people believe that scooters are meant to be used for city mobility. They also assume that scooter riders just want to use their vehicles as part of their daily routines. Yet, scooter riders, in fact, also pursue diverse experiences in their lives. Underneath the surface lie urban riders' unfulfilled quests to occasionally get out of their comfort zone and to expand their horizons in all directions.

With more than half a century of dedication to creating innovative products that exceed customers' expectations, KYMCO introduces DT X360, a maxi scooter that demonstrates KYMCO's latest innovation of "Adventure Crossover" and provides riders with the freedom to seek the adventures they desire in their everyday lives.

KYMCO DT X360 features the upright proportions and the front mudguard that characterize the spirit of a dual sport motorcycle. It has a wider handlebar for easy steering on uneven pavement and a higher seating position that improves rider visibility. The light-weight wheels and the adventure oriented tires further enhance its ability to ride through rough surfaces.

In addition, DT X360 comes with a keyless system that offers convenient access to the vehicle. It also has a traction control system that greatly increases vehicle stability in all conditions. The color LED dashboard is designed to provide maximum legibility. Together, it offers the all-around capability for riders to easily maneuver in urban traffic, comfortably cruise on the freeway and confidently explore the uncharted when desired.

KYMCO KRV, the World's First Compact Scooter to Feature an Independent Swing-arm Derived from the Motorbike Architecture, Offers Unrivaled Sport Riding Capability

Compact scooters are the most predominant forms of personal transportation in many countries for being agile, efficient, convenient and easy to use. They serve the purpose of everyday urban mobility as well as occasional weekend excursions. They are at the center of people's everyday lives. Riders demand nothing but the best from their scooters. And, for these reasons, KYMCO presents KYMCO KRV as the vehicle of their dreams.

KYMCO KRV is a compact sport recreational vehicle equipped with abundant comfort, convenience, handling, and performance. It comes with ABS, TCS, LED lighting and a keyless system. It has a flat-floor RV body design that allows an optimal riding position for both spirited rides and long journeys. The suspension is tuned to suit both a single rider and when carrying a passenger. The belt-drive design not only offers quiet rides, but also requires less maintenance.

Moreover, KRV features an independent swing-arm derived from the motorbike architecture of KYMCO's flagship model AK 550. It not only allows a lower center of gravity and perfect weight balance to the vehicle, but also provides the highest ride quality and maximum cornering capability. Combined with the newly developed 175cc 4-valve liquid-cooled engine that provides strong and smooth power delivery, KRV provides the exceptional sport riding experiences unseen on compact scooters.

"KYMCO F9, DT X360 and KRV all come with innovations that stir senses, intensify emotions and excite riders," said Allen Ko. "As we continue to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world, now, it's time to excite!"



