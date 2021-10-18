‘Your World’ remembers former Secretary of State Colin Powell
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Neil Cavuto and former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card reflect on Colin Powell’s ‘greatly respected’ life and achievements.
Neil Cavuto and former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card reflect on Colin Powell’s ‘greatly respected’ life and achievements.
David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f
Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.
“Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”
Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.
After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.
Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Monday that Thursday's Beirut violence was a dangerous and important event and marked a new phase in dealing with internal politics. In his first remarks since the bloodshed that marked the worst street violence in over a decade, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at the Christian Lebanese Forces party and its head Samir Geagea, repeating accusations that they were responsible for the killing of the seven Shi'ites who died that day. The Lebanese Forces party, which has close ties to Saudi Arabia, has denied the accusation.
(Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in New York in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference. Trump sat for a videotaped deposition on Monday morning at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer who sought Trump's testimony in the long-running dispute.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that he favors cognition tests for aging leaders of all three branches of government. Why it matters: Wisdom comes with age. But science also shows that we lose something. And much of the world is now run by old people — including President Biden, 78 ... Speaker Pelosi, 81 ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70 ... and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco
Here are the key changes to Social Security taxes and benefits that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co
The White House is contending opposition to its tax enforcement proposals, targeting amounts as small as $600, is based on banks being too lazy to deal with the extra paperwork.
“I don’t know if autocracy is purely the domain of Donald Trump,” he said.
New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they’ve outright prohibited such a requirement — have “significantly lower” approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.
Trying to use a commission to kill calls for court packing is from a different age, when causes died from time and talk. This is the age of rage.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,
Michael Cohen dismissed British ex-spy Christopher Steele as a "f***ing liar" and "Austin Powers" after the ex-MI6 agent suggested former President Donald Trump's lawyer committed "treason."
When it comes to persuading Joe Manchin's constituents on climate policy, the right messenger is key
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died of complications from COVID-19, his family said in Facebook post. He was 84.
Julie Jenkins Fancelli is the daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain and the top funder of the January 6 pro-Trump rally.