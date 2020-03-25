World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz has died from coronavirus complications a week after sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram

World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz has died from the coronavirus at the age of 59.

World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz, 59, died from coronavirus complications at a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday.

The "Top Chef Masters" winner had posted an Instagram photo of himself at the hospital just a week ago.

In the caption, Cardoz said he had flown to New York from Mumbai — where he was the co-owner of two restaurants — on March 8. Cardoz's restaurant group said he tested positive for the disease 10 days later.

The chef, who recently appeared on David Chang's Netflix show "Ugly Delicious," is credited with bringing Indian cuisine to New York's fine-dining scene.

The NYC dining scene has had a devastating week due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now it has lost one of its own to the disease.

World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz, who is credited with bringing Indian cuisine to fine dining in New York, died at a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday. He was 59 years old.

Cardoz's family confirmed his death to the Indian English-language news site Scroll.in. He leaves behind his wife Barkha and two sons, Justin and Peter.

Cardoz's restaurant group confirmed last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. More

Cardoz's restaurant group, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, issued a statement about the chef's death. It stated that Cardoz had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 18 and was being treated at the Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair before his death.

The "Top Chef Masters" winner had posted an Instagram photo from his hospital bed just a week ago.

In the caption, Cardoz said he had flown to New York from Mumbai — where he owned two restaurants — on March 8.

"I was feeling feverish and hence, as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York," he wrote.

Following his Instagram post, Cardoz's restaurant group confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 18.

"As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai," the statement read. "We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms."

Cardoz first made a splash in NYC's fine dining scene in the 1990s. More

Cardoz, who was born in Mumbai, first made a splash in NYC's dining scene in the early 1990s as executive sous-chef at the renowned French restaurant Lespinasse, which held an elusive four-star rating from The New York Times.

But Cardoz really made a name for himself when he opened Tabla with Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group in 1998. The fine-dining Indian restaurant was an instant hit, receiving three stars from the Times.

In her 1999 review of the restaurant, the Times critic Ruth Reichl called it "love at first bite."

"The flavors are so powerful, original, and unexpected that they evoke intense emotions," she wrote. "This is what I have been waiting for. Nothing I have tasted since has changed my mind."

Pete Wells, the Times' current restaurant critic, paid tribute to Cardoz's impact on New York's dining scene in a 2016 review for Paowalla, the chef's second Indian restaurant in New York.