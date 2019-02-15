For the average investor, this should serve as an important cautionary tale about the importance of a diverse portfolio: when you have all your eggs in one basket, you live and die with that basket. This is why any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you it’s so important to use mutual funds and/or ETFs to spread your investments out across hundreds — even thousands – of different stocks in addition to investing in bonds and other types of securities as well. Here’s a look at billionaires whose net worths have taken a massive tumble in a single day all because theirs was one of the company stocks that plummeted .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the World’s Richest People Can Lose Billions in a Single Day

The world’s richest man is Jeff Bezos, worth some $125.5 billion as of this writing. But the phrase “as of this writing” is pretty crucial because his net worth fluctuates daily. That’s because Bezos is among a class of billionaires who have almost all of their net worth in shares of a single public company. Instead of a Scrooge McDuck-style vault of gold, about 95 percent of Bezos’ net worth is tied up in his nearly 80 million shares of Amazon — about 16 percent of the company. And given how volatile stock markets can be, Bezos is always just one bad trading day from having billions of dollars shaved off of his net worth.

For the average investor, this should serve as an important cautionary tale about the importance of a diverse portfolio: when you have all your eggs in one basket, you live and die with that basket. This is why any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you it’s so important to use mutual funds and/or ETFs to spread your investments out across hundreds — even thousands – of different stocks in addition to investing in bonds and other types of securities as well. Here’s a look at billionaires whose net worths have taken a massive tumble in a single day all because theirs was one of the company stocks that plummeted.

Jeff Bezos

Date: Oct. 24, 2018

Company: Amazon, Inc.

Percent Drop for Company Stock: 5.9 percent

Loss to Net Worth: $8.2 billion

Oct. 24 was a rough day for markets across the board, with the S&P 500 plunging 3.2 percent that day. But Amazon was hit harder than most with a loss of nearly 6 percent that day. And when you own 16 percent of the company, that translates to over $8 billion, meaning Bezos lost just shy of the entire net worth of George Soros in a single day.

Mark Zuckerberg

Date: July 26, 2018

Company: Facebook, Inc.

Percent Drop for Company Stock: 19 percent

Loss to Net Worth: $15 billion

The reaction to Facebook’s disappointing Q2 earnings report — that showed unsatisfying revenue and sluggish user growth — prompted an entirely unprecedented loss for a company of its size — or any size. Its $100 billion-plus loss was the largest loss of market value in a single day for any company in history. Zuckerberg, whose over 350 million shares of the company’s stock make up about 97 percent of his net worth, ended up losing $15 billion in just eight hours — or, to put it another way, more than the annual GDP of Jamaica.

Warren Buffett

Date: Oct. 10, 2018

Company: Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Percent Drop for Company Stock: 4.9 percent

Loss to Net Worth: $4.5 billion

On Oct. 10, Warren Buffett owned a mere 270,644 shares of Berkshire Hathaway’s class A stock. However, with a share price well north of $300,000, that amount comprises the vast majority of his total net worth. And on Oct. 10, Berkshire took a stumble of nearly 5 percent. It wasn’t alone — the S&P 500 tumbled 3.3 percent on that same day — but that doesn’t change the fact that the Oracle of Omaha ended the trading day worth $4.5 billion less than he was that morning.

Sergey Brin

Date: Oct. 24, 2018

Company: Alphabet, Inc.

Percent Drop for Company Stock: 5.2 percent

Loss to Net Worth: $1.1 billion

October’s market tumbles hit plenty of high-flying tech firms hard, and Google was no exception. The company’s shares tumbled by more than 5 percent on Oct. 24. And although that no doubt hurt plenty of investors, there’s probably not many who felt the sting quite like the company’s co-founder Sergey Brin. Brin’s managed to diversify a little bit better than some of his contemporaries, though. His 19 million-plus shares of Alphabet constitute a “mere” 42.9 percent of his net worth.

Larry Page

Date: Oct. 24, 2018

Company: Alphabet, Inc.

Percent Drop for Company Stock: 5.2 percent

Loss to Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Of course, Brin had it easy compared to his other co-founder, Larry Page. Page, who owns about 600,000 more shares than Brin, ended up losing about $1.2 billion during Google’s big tumble.

