World is safer because of Iranian commander's death: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week," that the world is a safer place as a result of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's death.

"This was a bad guy, we took him off the playing field. And that's important because this was a fella who was the glue, who was conducting active plotting against the United States of America, putting American lives at risk," Pompeo told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"President Donald Trump made the right decision to stop Qassem Soleimani from the terror campaign that he'd been engaged in against America," he added, citing an attack at an American last week and attacks five and 10 years ago.

The region has been on edge since Trump ordered a drone strike on Thursday to kill Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general who commanded the elite Quds Force.

Iranian officials, including Ayatollah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself, have vowed "vengeance" for Soleimani's death, leaving U.S. officials on high alert and prompting the Trump administration to deploy over 4,000 more troops to the region.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader," Trump tweeted Saturday evening -- warning the U.S. had 52 Iranian sites, "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture" that it would "HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD" if Iran retaliated.

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

It's unclear what those sites are or whether an actual Pentagon list of targets includes cultural sites. Attacks on cultural targets could constitute a war crime, according to international law.

Sporadic missile attacks erupted across Iraq on Saturday, at times seeming to target facilities where U.S. troops are stationed. A rocket attack at Al Balad Air Base, an Iraqi facility north of Baghdad, injured three Iraqi security forces, but no American personnel, according to a U.S. official. Two rockets also fell within the Green Zone, the secure section of Baghdad that houses central government buildings and foreign embassies, but the U.S. embassy was not affected.

The embassy was assaulted earlier this week by a pro-Iran Shiite militia and its supporters after the U.S. killed 25 of its fighters in airstrikes that were retaliation for the death of an American civilian contractor last Friday -- an attack the U.S. blamed on the militia and its backer, Iran.

Pompeo has made a series of calls since Friday morning to U.S. allies in the region and other world powers to defend the strike, which even some allies, including France, have criticized for escalating tensions with Iran. The U.S. is "committed to de-escalation," his spokesperson said in statements Friday.

The secretary of state also has defended the airstrike in recent interviews, arguing that it prevented an "imminent" threat to American lives.

"The American people should know that President Trump's decision to remove Qassem Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives," Pompeo told CNN on Friday. "There's no doubt about that."

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday in Baghdad and Tehran to mourn Soleimani and protest the U.S. -- chanting "No, No, America" and "Death to America, death to Israel."

As the world awaits how Iran will fulfill its pledge of "vengeance," there is heightened concern that U.S. embassies, diplomats and military personnel could be targeted by Iranian forces or one of their many Shiite proxy groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.