The world can see that Biden is finished. Why can’t the Democrats?

Could there be anything more harmful to an election candidate’s chances than the multiple legal cases that are facing Donald Trump?

Yes, as it turns out: a ruling which spares you from the embarrassment and bother of a court appearance, but does so on the basis that you are unfit to face trial. Joe Biden has been utterly destroyed by the conclusion of the special counsel looking into his retention of classified documents from his time as vice president. He could survive the pictures of the garbage tip that is his Delaware garage, but a US president who apparently can’t remember when he was vice president, nor the year he suffered the sad loss of his middle aged son?

This is what the impeachment process was devised for: to ease out a president who no longer has the faculties to cope with the job but who cannot see that himself. Biden not only fails to appreciate his cognitive decline, he thinks he can do the job for another four years. His attempt to come out all guns blazing and dismiss the issue of his forgetfulness at a hasty press conference backfired when he confused Egypt with Mexico, implying that the latter has a border with the Gaza strip.

That’s not even on the same continent, Mr President.

Worse, that was no isolated incident. Biden’s appearances are full of such gaffes. He cannot cope when he is off-script, nor sometimes when he is on it. Donald Trump, it is true, has also had some memory failures. But the difference is that his legal travails have played into the narrative that his campaign has tried to spin: that the establishment has ganged up against him and is using the courts to keep him off the ballot (something in which it appears to have failed given yesterday’s Supreme Court hearings). Biden’s legal run-in has also played into the narrative that Trump wants to spin about him: that he is unfit for office. The latter, I think, will be the real decider in this election.

The wider story can be summed up in the question: how is it that a country of 330 million people cannot produce two more impressive candidates?

The real winners of this year’s farcical US election, I fear, will be Putin and Xi Jinping, who will subtly use it to impress on their people the perils of democracy. But there is no saving Biden’s campaign now. If he runs he will be followed everywhere by the evidence he is not fit for the job.

If the Democrats’ men in grey suits want to avoid humiliation they have very little time to tap their man on the shoulder.

