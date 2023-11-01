World Series fashion takes over as Diamondbacks, Rangers fans get creative at Chase Field in Phoenix

The World Series and Halloween coincided Tuesday at Chase Field with Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers fans showing their allegiances by sporting colorful garb.

Before making the trek to downtown Phoenix, Flagstaff resident Kate Mahady, 45, ran to a costume shop and grabbed a shoulder-length purple wig and a turquoise-colored feather boa – throwback colors to accessorize the Sedona red, Sonoran black and white Diamondbacks jersey she had on.”Arizona has so many different types of people that feel differently about everything, but we’re all really excited about the Diamondbacks,” Mahady said.

Frank Lugo Jr. and his sons, Frank Lugo III and Aaron Lugo, show off their team spirit on Oct. 31, 2023, outside Chase Field in Phoenix before World Series Game 4.

Frank Lugo Jr., 47, and his sons, Frank Lugo III, 26, and Aaron Lugo, 22, had a relative decorate their faces with red-and-black warpaint as inspired by the Baseball Furies characters from the 1979 street gang film “The Warriors.” The colors complemented the Phoenix-area trio’s red jerseys.

But the oldest son was not supporting the home team. His jersey read “Tejas” in favor of the Rangers.

Buddy Camp (left) and Jose Torres show off their team spirit on Oct. 31, 2023, outside Chase Field in Phoenix before World Series Game 4.

He wasn’t the only Rangers fan decked out to support the team as it led the series entering Game 4. Buddy Camp, 41, of Fort Worth, Texas, was shirtless in blue overalls emblazoned with the Rangers’ red “R” logo.

“Considering it’s 31 degrees at our house, it feels really good,” Camp said about his airy outfit as he stood at an open patio bar near Chase Field while lightheartedly heckling DBacks fans walking past him.

Chandler resident Jose Torres, 63, wore the 2001 World Series Diamondbacks jersey he bought during the team’s championship season. Decked out in blue jeans, black boots, bandanna and what he said was his signature cowboy hat, Torres brought his lasso to the ballpark with prospects of wrangling it during the game.

“Threw it on, figured I would be a cowboy and do a little bit of trick roping,” Torres said.

Phoenix resident Jocelyn Ramirez, 26, borrowed a gilded, metallic snake headband a friend used for a Medusa costume for Halloween a couple of years ago. Ramirez painted her face an olive-toned eyeshadow using a fishnet to create the illusion of snake scales and accented the look with gold glitter.

“They’re the home team,” Ramirez said about her motivation in glamming up, adding, “Give them some good luck.”

Kate Mahady (left), Jocelyn Ramirez (center), and John Kubler show off their team spirit on Oct. 31, 2023, outside Chase Field in Phoenix before World Series Game 4.

A spiraling fabric snake in purple and teal sat on John Kubler’s head. The 34-year-old Apache Junction resident purchased the hat at a thrift shop several years ago. He did not buy the official merchandise with the slogan, “Snakes alive.” Instead, he wrote it in black on a white sheet.

“I just decided to put it on paper and put a snake on top,” Kubler said.

