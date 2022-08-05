World Series predictions after trade deadline: Do Yankees or Mets reach Fall Classic?

Associated Press

Whether it’s been injury or underperformance, Artie Burns has never quite matched the expectations that followed him coming out of college. “To have the opportunity to bring him here, it’s hard to find a kid with those kind of measurables and talent,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. Burns' coming to the Seahawks was the conclusion of a process that started during the offseason of 2020 that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.