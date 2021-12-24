World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas
A Palestinian man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he rides a camel in Jerusalem's Old City
A Palestinian man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he rides a camel in Jerusalem's Old City
Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
"I am who I am. I’m good with it. You might need to figure it out, but I’m fine with it."View Entire Post ›
Steph Curry was determined to take a 3-pointer on this possession.
Charlene Rubush solved the puzzle — and that's when the outrage started.
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
It's the ultimate backdoor to the postseason, with Rutgers not only failing to win six games, but getting in at the 11th hour.
The judge ordered Brent Brown be held without bail in the case of Madelyn Allen, who prosecutors said was found in his basement covered in coal dust.
Gayle's daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, introduced their son Luca to Oprah over the holidays in 2021. Watch ta video of their first meeting.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
In the NFC, the placement of Kyler Murray on the Pro Bowl roster, to the exclusion of Matthew Stafford, raised eyebrows. (It also could give Stafford a little extra chip on the shoulder in the final weeks of the season.) In the AFC, the trio of quarterbacks contains a pair of different surprises. First, second-year [more]
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
Oak Brook police said four people were shot inside Oakbrook Center Thursday evening. One person is in custody.
"There is nothing wrong or unsafe about having your partner nurse — it's more of a mental block than anything."View Entire Post ›
A winter storm system could bring a rare White Christmas to two U.S. cities, while snowfall could reach up to 10 feet in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
ReutersVladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade its neighbor, Putin exploded: “You are demanding guarantees from us? It’s you who should give us guarantees. Immediately. Right now. And not talk it over for decades.”His co
Figures from far-right radio host Alex Jones to Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander have come out in force, rebuking Trump for advocating for the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
"This pandemic will pass, just like the Spanish Flu a hundred years ago, but no one can predict when," wrote Guido Vanham in a letter to his kids.
In a plea agreement, Inyoung You accepted responsibility that her abusive text messages played a role in Alexander Urtula's suicide, authorities said.View Entire Post ›