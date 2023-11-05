In a world of smart bombs and smartphones, cruelty is easier than ever

My moral compass has always been a bit questionable, the needle rarely pointing true north. About the time I think I've got morality figured out, something knocks me off center, out of alignment. Without being too philosophically fussy, I try to do the right thing. But right actions are shifty, I've noticed, especially when it comes to cruelty.

For example, rabbit hunting in extreme northwest Missouri made tracking easy, since snow lasted mostly all winter, freshly marking the rabbits’ comings and goings. I was a young man with a .410 shotgun, intent on bringing home my share of the harvest, you know, putting food on the table. A noble act — I thought.

I always hunted alone. Often I nailed sprinting rabbits, thinking it sporting to pit my shooting skill against a rabbit’s natural instincts. And to top that off, it was a manly virtue!

Once I came upon a brush pile surrounded by numerous tracks. A rabbit sat barely within the thicket. I approached to see how close I could get, until I was no more than 10 feet away. Easiest shot I’d ever hope to have. I blasted the rabbit into unrecognizable oblivion, not a morsel remaining for my mother’s skillet. I stared. Nothing sporting had occurred. But deliberate cruelty had.

I was used to being ganged up on by older guys, sometimes knocked into ditches for no apparent reason. I never thought their actions were out of line, only one more initiation I should endure. I still don’t consider their actions deliberately cruel, merely male rites of passage. I thought such actions toughened me up. Maybe they did.

But words carried sharper blows. Once, as a 14-year-old after a comely lass flatly rejected my courtly moves, I said, “I hope you go to hell!” As soon as I said it, something menacing bubbled within me, coupled with a mighty dose of stupidity. I could never meet her eyes again. Looking back, the scene has its comic elements, to be sure, but I count it as a defining lesson — deliberate cruelty can damage the sender as well as the receiver.

I’m often on the lookout for moments when my supposed need to cast aspersions or plunge the metaphorical sword of disdain into someone’s gut seems altogether appropriate, such as, standing up for my rights; not letting someone trample me; giving as good as I get. Those moments are usually fraught with such electrifying emotion that I seemingly have no control. I want to hurt someone with words. And quickly.

Fighting back and standing one’s ground is certainly a time-honored necessity. Why let Hitler have his way? Stop him. Why not stand up to social injustice even if it means — like Gandhi’s and Martin Luther King’s tactics — nonviolent confrontation? Many causes are absolutely worth fighting for.

But should one counter deliberate cruelty with more deliberate cruelty? It's done often. Does it do much good? Today through instant communication we can tell people “to go to hell” quickly and safely within the comfort of our electronic devices. No awkward face-to-face time required. Hardly sporting. Smart bombs and drones deliver lethal packages from the safety of vast distances, often killing innocent citizens. Deliberate cruelty has become efficient and safe.

I stopped hunting rabbits after I demolished that one in the brush. I approve of hunting and using guns to do it, when it’s good sport and ends in useful purposes.

But I often question the sport of deliberately hurting people, just because I can. And because it feels so good for only a fleeting moment. Knocking my moral compass way off center.

Michael Pulley lives in Springfield. He can be reached at mpulley634@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: With smart bombs and smartphones, cruelty is easier than ever