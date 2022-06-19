World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
The International Swimming Federation waded into the issue of transgender swimmers in women's events, banning those who transitioned after turning 12.
The International Swimming Federation waded into the issue of transgender swimmers in women's events, banning those who transitioned after turning 12.
The move means Lia Thomas, who in March became the first transgender swimmer to win a major US national college title, will be ineligible to compete.
What I like most about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is its diversification. The company has four solid businesses: Medical devices, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and nutrition. At the same time, Abbott's vast array of coronavirus tests drove gains in the diagnostics business.
FINA member federations voted on Sunday to enact the policy, which was crafted by a working group of athletes, scientists, and medical and legal experts.
Organizers made it clear the event was not just a celebration of a 10-year-old solution but a continued fight for something better.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it will take two years for inflation to fall to the central bank's 2% target, adding that it will be "moving down" gradually from the current level. A surge in inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years, has made hawks of nearly all Fed policymakers, only one of whom dissented earlier this week against what was the central bank's biggest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century. Mester said she was not predicting a recession despite slowing growth.
Bareilles told "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that she wrote the 2013 hit for a "dear friend" who was struggling with coming out.
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the sixth and what would be the clinching game of the NBA Finals averaged just shy of 14 million total viewers on Thursday night. That is up from both the deciding NBA Finals matchups of 2021 (when Bucks over Suns drew 12.5 mil) and 2020 (when the […]
If FINA's ban on transgender swimmers in women’s events becomes an instrument to whip up anti-trans hate, it will be remembered as a cowardly act.
The 1994 World Cup in the United States holds the record for the highest attended World Cup ever. The 2026 World Cup looks set to beat that.
Dub Nation might not have said "cannoli," but the sentiment was the same.
Check out the clubs Zalatoris is using in Brookline.
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of fuel from a Virginia Beach gas station and reselling it online at discounted rates, police say.
With Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ allegation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted him to lose games intentionally for better draft picks, the subject of tanking has gained renewed scrutiny in the NFL. But another professional football league has decided to take a simple step to prevent tanking at the end of its season. The USFL [more]
YouTube wants in on the short-form video game that TikTok dominates, but it's Meta that has key advertising advantages.
Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
President Joe Biden inherited an underfunded, overextended Social Security program that was already crowded with aging baby boomers as dwindling funds dried up before the pandemic stressed the system...
Colombians were choosing between a former rebel and an unpredictable millionaire Sunday in a presidential runoff that promises to reshape the country after a first round election that punished the established political class.
The NBA postseason remains an eight-week psychodrama of moments, memes and memories unlike anything else in sport. Our correspondent looks back at her 20 biggest takeaways
The Ravens were named as a potential fit for this USFL star by Bleacher Report
This has led the Federal Reserve to start aggressively raising interest rates to cool off the economy, further contributing to the market's volatility. Rising interest rates are bad for the majority of stocks because it makes it harder to fund operations through debt financing and typically lowers valuations across the board. The one sector that benefits from higher interest rates is financials.