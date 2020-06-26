World Thermometer Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermometer - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermometer market accounted for $895.65 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2, 010.46 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand for temperature monitoring devices, healthcare expenses and rising healthcare awareness. However, battery problems are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, the mercury-free thermometers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the existence of automated data integration systems. Furthermore, factors such as their fast response time and a elevated range of temperature measuring scale also fuel their adoption. Such benefits will help healthcare providers in presence to more patients in less time. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the expansion in the hospital-based healthcare industry that contains multispecialty and fantastic specialty hospitals, clinics, and patient care centers. These healthcare facilities widely employ electronic thermometers during the diagnostics and treatment and post-treatment services.



Some of the key players in Thermometer Market include 3M, A&D Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, Citizen System, Easywell Biomedical, Exergen Corporation, Fluke, HICKS Thermometer, Innovo Medical, KAZ, Microlife, Omron Healthcare, RG Medical Diagnostics, Terumo Medical Corporation, Thermo Products and Welch Allyn.



