World’s Top Meat Supplier Envisions Separate Plant-Based Co.

Tatiana Freitas
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Demand for faux burgers is growing so rapidly that JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat supplier, said it will likely set up a new global company focused solely on plant-based products.

Meat from animals will be a pricey luxury in the future, and people will have to turn to vegetable-derived alternatives, which will be cheaper, JBS’s Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni told Bloomberg in an interview. In addition, the world’s population is booming and expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The amount of meat needed to satisfy the world’s protein needs won’t be possible to produce.

“Plant-based will help us to reduce this protein gap with more affordable products compared with animal protein, which will be more premium,” Tomazoni said. “We see plant-based as an independent business in the future.”

Separating plant-based and animal protein businesses is a good idea because of cultural differences in the two spaces, according to Robert Lawson, managing partner of Food Strategy Associates and former CEO of Quorn. While the meat business is about profit maximization, plant-based is about capturing market share, he said.

The winner in plant-based “isn’t the business who made profits each year and captured 1% share of the market,” he said. “It’s the company who invested in making the best products and built the best brand. The objective is to capture as much of the growth as you can and manage the profitability later.”

Brazil-based JBS is just one of many sprawling, legacy food companies trying to up their meat-substitutes game as burgers and sausages made from plant proteins become mainstream. Consumer demand has soared after startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods popularized veggie burgers that imitate real beef. The likes of McDonald’s and Starbucks have added alternative meat items to their menus.

JBS, like U.S. rival Tyson Foods Inc., entered the plant-based meat market in 2019, and regional teams across the globe developed products. The new company Tomazoni envisions would gather all those regional businesses in a global enterprise.

The company already has a sizable footprint, with about 57% of the plant-based burger market in Brazil. In Europe, its Moy Park subsidiary supplies faux chicken burgers. It also has 10 plant-based products in more than 3,000 U.S. stores under the OZO brand, where sales rose 300% last year.

It will still be a challenge to compete with companies like Beyond Meat that created the fake meat craze. Investment money has been pouring into alternative protein startups, which raised a record $2.4 billion of funding in 2020, according to market researcher CB Insights.

“We have the basis to grow on plant-based: innovation capacity, investments in research, agreements with global companies for ingredient supplies, presence in retail,” Tomazoni said.

For now, JBS’s focus is developing new products and trying to better understand the market, Tomazoni said. While it’s still unclear how much plant-based meat will grow, one thing is for sure: it’s not just a niche market. Even now, rising middle-class populations in Asia and Africa are clamoring for more protein in their diets. Protein production must rise 70% in 30 years to meet demand, Tomazoni said, citing UN figures.

“This is a long-term race,” he said. “Consumers will have more choices.”

(Adds analyst comment starting in the 4th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Paloma Faith uses cabbage leaves to relieve engorged breasts - does it work?

    Experts weigh in on whether it works and what else can help relieve painful breasts.

  • 9 Times Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Rocked Hand-Me-Downs

    The Windsors are known for passing down their clothes.From Redbook

  • Saudi Arabia Is Paid to Borrow in Second-Ever Euro Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia joined the ranks of countries that get paid to borrow in euros as the outlook for the kingdom turns favorable with a recovery in oil prices.The world’s largest crude-oil exporter sold 1.5 billion euros of bonds ($1.8 billion), the second time it’s issued debt in the common currency, after attracting orders for more than three times the notes on offer, according to a statement on the Finance Ministry’s website.The Chinese government, which has the same rating as Saudi Arabia from Moody’s Investors Service, issued debt in euros at a negative rate for the first time last year.1 billion euros of Saudi Arabia’s three-year notes were priced at 40 basis points over midswaps, compared with initial price guidance of about 60 basis points, according to people familiar with the matter500 million euros of nine-year securities were priced at 70 basis points over midswaps, compared with roughly 90 basis points at the start of the saleThe yields were minus 0.057% for the three-year debt and 0.646% for nine-year notesBorrowers are clamoring for euro debt because of the relatively low costs and a hefty base of buyers in Europe looking for returns outside their region. While global central banks remain accommodative and are unlikely to raise interest rates before 2023, markets are signaling inflation is finally coming to the developed world.The kingdom’s offering could prompt its Gulf Cooperation Council neighbors to tap the euro bond market, according to Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at Union Investment in Frankfurt. “A successful Saudi placement in euros will have a strong signaling effect for other higher-rated GCC sovereigns like Qatar or Abu Dhabi,” he said.“It’s also about investor diversification,” Dergachev said. The euro deal “will deepen the relationship with more European accounts,” he said.Saudi Arabia expects public debt to increase to 937 billion riyals ($250 billion) by the end of 2021, reaching more than 30% of economic output, according to government forecasts. The government said in its annual borrowing plan it intends to secure most of the external debt needed to fund this year’s deficit by June.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has estimated the kingdom may need to borrow $10 billion abroad in 2021.The offer follows a $5 billion deal at the end of January, which drew orders for more than four times the notes on sale. The yield on the kingdom’s $2.75 billion bond maturing in 2033 has risen more than 20 basis points to 2.59% since their issuance.BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are global coordinators for the new sale, and Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Samba Capital are the passive joint bookrunners.(Updates with pricing details starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Debt Crisis Threatens Developing Nations, World Bank Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations remain at risk of a debt crisis due to the impact of the global pandemic, and the World Bank is working on ways to reduce the burden, President David Malpass said.The Washington-based development lender and the International Monetary Fund are collaborating closely on designing plans that connect debt reductions to freeing up resources for countries to invest in health care and initiatives to fight climate change, Malpass said.A debt crisis is “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,” Malpass said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Lisa Abramowicz, Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene. “The rest of the world should see that there’s a beneficial linkage” in finding ways to reduce unsustainable debt in developing countries, he said.Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday, where they’re expected to discuss creating $500 billion of new IMF reserve assets called special drawing rights, or SDRs, to provide liquidity to developing nations devastated by the pandemic.(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Companies Start to Flex Pricing Power in Test for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer prices are headed higher -– at least according to the people who set them.Corporate leaders are increasingly confident that they can charge more for their products without losing business. On recent earnings calls, plenty of executives said they boosted prices in response to the higher costs they’re having to pay. And many expect further increases, with economic growth speeding up and commodity prices showing no sign of coming off the boil.“There is a cost headwind and we continue thus far to be able to experience pretty positive ability to price,” said Melinda Whittington, chief financial officer of La-Z-Boy Inc., on the company’s Feb. 17 earnings call. “There’s no doubt at some point that might that have some impact on end consumer demand. We certainly have not seen that thus far.”The price hikes discussed on multiple earnings calls feed into the great debate about whether U.S. inflation is poised to take off once the pandemic ends.They also add to upside risks for the Federal Reserve, which expects any post-pandemic jump in prices to be temporary and doesn’t plan to tighten monetary policy anytime soon. It could take three years before inflation rises to meet the 2% target over a sustained period, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress yesterday.‘Increases Are Coming’In industries ranging from equipment manufacturing and construction to furniture-making, more corporate leaders are pointing to sharp rises in the cost of materials and transportation, after the pandemic upended supply chains.The same forces are pushing small-business owners to raise prices too.“All of our distributors have indicated that price increases are coming,” said Don Katzenberger, chief executive officer at S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows. He said the Eldersburg, Maryland company raised prices from 5% to 10% across the board in response, and still expects sales to continue growing in 2021.Strong demand has already made it tough for firms to meet orders, after they drew down inventories early in the pandemic. And production in some industries has been held back by labor force disruptions.The Fed’s view is that the long-term forces keeping inflation low for the past decade and more are still at work, while the economy still has a way to go before completing its pandemic recovery.“It’s just going to be hard for businesses to believe that you’re going to have the market power to increase prices,” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday.Yet firms surveyed by the Philadelphia Fed this month said they expect a 3% increase in the price of their goods and services over the next four quarters, up from 2% in November.The Dallas Fed’s latest manufacturing survey on Monday showed almost 80% of factory respondents said supply chain disruptions have led to higher input costs, while 47% said they’re raising selling prices as a result.The Kansas City Fed on Thursday said its measure of prices received by the region’s manufacturers rose to the highest level since August 2018, while an index of costs paid advanced to an almost 10-year high.Owens Corning, which makes building materials, raised prices in January and has announced it will do so again in April.The firm is “starting to see some inflationary headwinds” in the cost of transportation, materials and energy, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said on a Feb. 17 earnings call. “We wanted to make sure we were staying in front of that.”Even some service providers think they might have more pricing power later this year and into 2022. When asked about large-events planning during Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s Feb. 17 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobs said he’s told his team to “not give away space in 2022 too cheap.”“I think there’s going to be gargantuan demand,” he said. “And, as a result, more pricing power than people think.”What They Said: Some Earnings-Call Views on Pricing“On the industrial side, our teams are trying to stay ahead of that and doing a lot of things to make sure those that can -- when they do get the pricing, they can pass them along.” -- Carol Yancey, CFO at Genuine Parts Co. (auto parts)“It’s very likely that the strength of demand is going to outpace supply for some period of time. So I think we will be chasing demand, at least with the balance of this, of this year.” -- Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO at Analog Devices Inc. (electronics)“We are also seeing greater inflationary pressures in many product categories and we are increasing prices to recover.” -- Jeff Lorberbaum, CEO at Mohawk Industries Inc. (flooring)“We expect that inflation pressure based on what we’re seeing today to be almost 200 basis point headwind for the company for next year, which is a significant ramp up from prior years.” The company is “going to take selected pricing.” -- Christopher Peterson, CFO at Newell Brands Inc. (household & office products)(Updates with Kansas City Fed price data in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mt. Gox Victim Issues Legal Notice to Craig Wright Over Stolen Funds in 1Feex Address

    If Craig Wright did control the wallet holding stolen Mt. Gox coins, he may soon face a lawsuit of his own.

  • Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Shot Four Times and Her French Bulldogs Were Stolen

    ‘TMZ’ says he is expected to recover, while Gaga is offering $500,000 for her dogs back.

  • Plant-based food startup Next Gen lands $10M seed round from investors including Temasek

    Singapore is quickly turning into a hub for food-tech startups, partly because of government initiatives supporting the development of meat alternatives. One of the newest entrants is Next Gen, which will launch its plant-based "chicken" brand, called TiNDLE, in Singaporean restaurants next month. The company announced today that it has raised $10 million in seed funding from investors including Temasek, K3 Ventures, EDB New Ventures (an investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), NX-Food, FEBE Ventures and Blue Horizon.

  • Government Borrowing Jumps by Most on Record in Covid Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Government borrowing from markets in the world’s richest economies surged by a record 60% in 2020, with an increasing reliance on short-term funding that intensifies refinancing risks, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.The jump is almost double that recorded in the 2008 financial crisis, and borrowing is expected to increase further still in 2021, albeit at a slower pace, to reach $19.1 trillion.Record low interest rates following swift and massive interventions from central banks have reduced the cost of the additional debt. In 2020, more than 20% of government bonds in OECD countries were auctioned at negative yields.Still, the Paris-based organization warned that the share of short-term instruments in debt issuance has also jumped. Combined with an increase in funding needs, that weakens the resilience of governments and raises risks of refinancing difficulties, the OECD said in a report published Thursday.“Prudent debt management will be required as financing needs for debt repayments soar and the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain,” the OECD said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Plant-Based Meat Has Thrived in Asia for Centuries—and It's Still Going Strong

    Whether you call it mock, faux, or plant-based meat, vegetarian substitutes for beef, pork, chicken (and even seafood) have a long history in the greater China region—and a delicious future.

  • Treasury Yields Surge Past 1.6%, Sounding Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. government debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging past an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.Yields took off with startling speed, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries reaching 1.61%, the highest in a year. In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield soared convincingly above 0.75% on Thursday, a crucial level that was expected to exacerbate selling, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 25 basis points to a level last seen in June. The latest leg in this frenetic fixed-income tumble came on a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction Thursday. Yields globally are now reaching levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery, and whether stimulus will feed into ever higher prices.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. Then on Thursday, a measure of demand for a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes came in at a record low.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.The surge in yields is hurting riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped as much as 2.6%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Just Popped

    On Tuesday, electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) announced some big news that -- on any ordinary day -- probably would have sent its stock price up lightning-quick. Instead, Blink stock got caught up in the tech stock rout and dropped more than 8%. Specifically, the news that the state of Vermont has awarded Blink a "Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont," funding the installation of "11 new DC fast chargers across the state in the next two years."

  • Ex-London Stock Exchange Chief Says UK Should Embrace Crypto Post-Brexit

    "It is a good example of a policy area where independence allows us to be more agile," said Xavier Rolet and others in a blog post.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merkel Is Leaving and Macron Is Flailing, But the EU Has a New Heavyweight in Draghi

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing European leaders always knew about Mario Draghi was he’d never lose his cool.When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gathered senior policy makers on the 13th floor of the Berlaymont building in Brussels to thrash out details of the third Greek bailout in June 2015, some were expecting trouble from Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.But as Juncker worked line-by-line through proposed tax changes with a small group including Alexis Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, Varoufakis was engrossed in debate with Draghi at the other end of the room, according to two people who were present. At 3 a.m., the anti-capitalist firebrand and the head of the European Central Bank were debating GDP deflators and macroeconomic policy dilemmas from the 1930s like a pair of academics.Three days later, Draghi froze emergency liquidity to Greece and Tsipras eventually signed up to a version of the deal agreed that night.This episode serves as a reminder of the qualities the 73-year-old veteran brings to the table. He's calm, ruthless and completely on top of the brief. On Thursday, Draghi will participate in his first much-anticipated EU summit as Italian prime minister.Draghi is not your typical central banker, according to a senior EU official who dealt with him first hand during his eight years at the helm of the ECB, and he is no ordinary technocrat. He is highly political and understands how to wield power, the official said. His return to the leaders’ council marks the arrival of a heavyweight who is respected across the EU’s political and geographical divides.“Draghi's authority, his confidence with European and world leaders, and his granular knowledge of procedures and institutions will definitely be consequential,” says Filippo Sensi, an Italian lawmaker who worked as a spokesman for two of Draghi’s predecessors. Read more: Super Mario Rides to Italy’s Rescue Armed With Prestige and EU Funds During his time at the ECB, Draghi was one of the few outsiders who would prompt leaders to look up from their phones and listen when he entered the room, remembers one former prime minister. The central bank chief’s presentation would often open the summit discussion and, as the first to speak, he would shape the debate that followed, a senior official said.He could spur leaders to action by describing even the gravest scenarios in a concise, sharp and factual way, one senior official said, while several other diplomats recalled that he remained cold blooded and composed in the tensest moments.His premiership comes with German Chancellor Angela Merkel preparing to step aside, French President Emmanuel Macron facing a difficult election next year and the EU as a whole shaken by the trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic.Senior officials have high hopes for Draghi and believe he is uniquely positioned to drive change at home and in Brussels. But one summit veteran said he was worried that expectations fail to take account of how the complex domestic situation could undermine his position and power, and warned there’s a risk of disappointment.The task of fixing Italy has proved too much for a succession of prime ministers over the past two decades and Draghi has two years at most before another election is due.“For Italy and for the system as a whole, this is a moment that is very delicate for the EU's future,” Sensi said.Draghi takes office with a wide parliamentary mandate and high polling numbers. Recent figures show about 65% of voters are optimistic about his prospects.But Italy’s economy had stagnated for years before the pandemic claimed more than 95,000 lives and left public debt approaching 160% of GDP. Draghi's challenge is to use the might of the EU's 750 billion-euro ($910 billion) recovery package to boost long term growth by cutting red tape, helping young people to find good jobs and fixing the logjam in the courts which scares off potential investors. Like the EU’s other 26 leaders, Draghi’s immediate priority will be the recovery from the pandemic and getting people vaccinated quickly. Beyond that, he has a chance to complete a strategic plan — and legacy — that he himself mapped out during his time with the ECB in Frankfurt and since. Draghi used to tell leaders that recovery from the financial crisis would involve three legs, a senior official said. The ECB needed to buy time, which it did by buying up government debt. Next the bloc and its institutions had to build fiscal capacity — and the recovery fund is a key step on that path.Finally, member states have to use that time and those tools to take serious measures to upgrade their economies. In Italy, the most important economy in that process, Draghi now gets to take charge of the overhaul himself.The prospect of future European integration may hinge on whether he succeeds.Read more: The Virus Will Force Europe to Make a Decision About Italy France’s Macron and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, an outsider to succeed Merkel as chancellor this year, have both insisted that the recovery fund should be a step toward deeper fiscal integration.But establishing more permanent fundraising capabilities will effectively depend on the success, or failure, of how Italy spends the 209 billion euros it will receive through the pandemic recovery funds, according to two diplomats from different ends of the continent.In the eyes of the so-called frugal member states, such as the Netherlands, Draghi has the credibility to make the case for deeper integration, one of the diplomats said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his allies will know that he backs his arguments with facts and not populistic narratives.If it works, in a few years’ time he may be able to cash in on that trust and push for a more permanent tool, the diplomat went on to suggest. But if he fails, the diplomat said, the consequences will be felt well beyond Italy’s borders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures - WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. The planemaker and the FAA had been discussing potential fixes for about two years, following an earlier incident in 2018, according to the Journal.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.