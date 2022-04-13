Top Oil Merchant Vitol Will Stop Trading Russian Crude

Serene Cheong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group, the world’s top independent oil trader, intends to completely stop trading Russia-origin crude and products by the end of this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Volumes of Russian oil handled by Vitol “will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline,” a Vitol spokesperson said by email. It intends to cease trading crude and products unless directed otherwise, and “we anticipate this will be completed by end of 2022.”

The Geneva-based firm reiterated that it will not enter into any new Russian crude and product transactions. The company has stressed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that its purchases have been part of pre-existing contracts.

Vitol’s announcement came after an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote to the heads of Vitol and other merchant traders, asking them to terminate business dealings with Russia’s fossil fuel industry to cut off the cash flow helping to finance the invasion.

Companies across the world have come under increased pressure from governments and shareholders to sideline Moscow. Oil majors BP Plc, Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have announced plans to abandon their stakes in investments related to Russia as they take steps to halt dealings with the nation. Meanwhile, many European banks have curbed trade financing for Russian commodities.

At the government level, while the U.S. has banned Russian energy products, physical exports continue to flow into global markets and many European countries are still allowing imports of it.

Refiners in India and China have also continued to purchase Russian oil cargoes, either directly from Moscow or via traders. India has started raising questions over the profits merchants are making, saying that prices are more expensive than what’s being advertised.

Read more: Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

Merchant traders have a long history of dealing with troubled regimes. Marc Rich famously fled the U.S. in 1983 to evade prosecution for trading with Iran during the American hostage crisis.

Privately-held trading firms such as Vitol, Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group have continued to load and sell cargoes of Russian crude since the war broke out in late February.

Trading firms sometimes sign long-term or pre-paid contracts with producers like Russia’s Rosneft PJSC to purchase and load a certain amount of oil every month, and also buy and sell cargoes on a daily basis in the spot market. Glencore and Trafigura said earlier this week they would continue to honor their long-term deals. Glencore, though, said it wasn’t starting any new business with Russia, while Trafigura said it had reduced Russian volumes.

Last month, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said the company had stopped its spot business in Russia, but was still executing long-term contracts, and was still waiting to make a decision on whether to divest its stake in Rosneft’s Vostok oil project.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply outlook as Russia spurns peace talks

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end. Brent crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.23 a barrel at 0053 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 60 cents, or 0.6%, to $101.20 a barrel. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for derailing peace talks, and said Moscow would not let up on what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its western neighbour.

  • There Are Some Black Days Ahead for BlackRock

    BlackRock , Inc. is a global leader in "investment and technology solutions" and they are scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings figures before the market opens Wednesday. But unfortunately the charts and the indicators of BLK are bearish at this point in time.

  • EIA lowers 2022, 2023 global petroleum demand forecasts, lifts natural-gas price outlook

    The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its average global petroleum and liquid fuels consumption forecast for 2022 to 99.8 million barrels per day from the previous forecast of 100.6 million barrels a day. For 2023, it sees global consumption averaging 101.7 million barrels per day, down from the previous forecast of 102.6 million barrels a day, according to the

  • Brookfield-Led Group Nears $2.5 Billion Uniti Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by HRL Morrison & Co. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is nearing a A$3.4 billion ($2.5 billion) agreement to take Australian fiber cabling firm Uniti Group Ltd. private, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet P

  • RBNZ Sounds Inflation Warning With Biggest Rate Hike in 22 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point, its biggest hike in 22 years, indicating it’s worried that inflation is getting out of control.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian

  • Billion-Dollar Ponzi DC Solar’s CFO Gets Six-Year Prison Term

    (Bloomberg) -- A defunct California-based solar company’s chief financial officer was ordered to prison for six years for his part in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that attracted big-name investors, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens C

  • Australia consumer mood undermined by rate risk, inflation

    The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday dipped 0.9% in April from March, when it slid 4.2%. "There is further evidence that interest rates, inflation and weather continued to unnerve consumers in the current survey," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans. He noted sentiment among people with a home loan fell a steep 9.2% in April amid speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could raise interest rates as early as June.

  • Japan's SMFG, Tepco, Mitsubishi face activist climate votes at AGMs

    Big Japanese firms including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and Mitsubishi Corp will face resolutions from activist shareholders urging greater commitment to tackling climate change at their annual meetings this year. Five climate activist groups, including Japan's Kiko Network and Australia's Market Forces, said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had submitted shareholder resolutions for consideration at AGMs of four Tokyo-listed companies this year.

  • Blockade at Mexican Border Risks $35 Billion in Shipments (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- A Mexican truck blockade at a key Texas bridge is diverting U.S.-bound cargoes to far-flung crossings, worsening shipping snarls and raising the specter of delivery disruptions for everything from avocados to auto parts. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tens

  • U.S. judge in Google case seeks more information on attorney-client privilege

    The federal judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google asked for more information on Tuesday before deciding if he will sanction the search and advertising company for allegedly abusing attorney-client privilege. The department had asked for the sanction based on Google's "Communicate with Care" program, which asked employees to add a lawyer to many emails. Judge Amit Mehta said last week that he was not convinced he had the power to sanction a company for actions taken before the lawsuit was filed.

  • Fed’s Best Path Is to Hike Rates to Neutral Rapidly, Barkin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates to the neutral range as quickly as possible and can move above that should price pressures persist, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns

  • Less rice for the same price: inflation bites Asia's food stalls

    Asian restaurants and street food hawkers like Ma's face the tough choice of taking the hit from higher costs or passing them on and risk losing loyal customers. Households in Asia, where tasty and affordable street food is an integral part of society and the economy, are feeling the pressure the most. Mohammad Ilyas, a cook at a biryani store in Karachi, Pakistan, said the price of a kilogram of the seasoned rice dish, enough to feed three to four people, has doubled to 400 Pakistani rupees ($2.20).

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Could Soar 67%, Wall Street Says

    In a world where even our refrigerators can have an internet connection, the semiconductor industry is of crucial importance to just about every manufacturer of electronic goods. Popular consumer products like smartphones and TVs couldn't function without these advanced computer chips, and as demand soars from emerging technologies like electric vehicles, the semiconductor industry is poised for even greater growth. In fact, estimates suggest the market for semiconductors could be worth $1 trillion annually in a decade.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 10 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some LNG shipping stocks, go directly to 5 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. As energy transitions become the primary concerns of countries around the world, the role that liquified natural gas (LNG) could play in […]

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.