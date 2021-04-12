World’s Top Pension Fund Treads Water as ESG Picks Up Pace

1 / 2

World’s Top Pension Fund Treads Water as ESG Picks Up Pace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shoko Oda, Emi Urabe and Chikafumi Hodo
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- After taking over the helm of the world’s biggest pension fund in 2015, Hiromichi Mizuno helped chart a course that not just made sustainable investing big in Japan, but also raised the strategy’s global profile.

The Government Pension Investment Fund’s former chief investment officer sidestepped public bemusement and criticism at home, as he sought to turn GPIF into a fund that -- as one Harvard Business Review article put it -- tried to “change the world” through its approach to environmental, social and governance investing.

But at a time when the pandemic has accelerated the global push toward ESG themes, the $1.63 trillion-fund seems to be mostly treading water. While its peers around the world have cut fossil-fuel investments and threatened to pull funds from firms that fail to meet ethical standards, the GPIF, constrained by stricter legal restraints, has largely been quiet on impact investing since Mizuno was succeeded in April 2020 by the more reclusive Eiji Ueda.

“The GPIF doesn’t have a mandate to pursue ESG investing in the face of lower returns,” said Takatoshi Ito, a professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs who headed a government panel to reform the fund. “It’s difficult to balance with the fund’s fiduciary duty.”

The GPIF’s overriding principle is legally mandated gains -- the fund is required above all else to pursue a real investment return of 1.7%. With Japan’s massive working generation retiring in droves and not being replaced, pensions are a more sensitive subject than climate change, and despite the fund’s long-term returns, questions are asked whenever it posts a quarterly loss.

Some rules also prevent the GPIF from taking a more hands-on approach to governance: it can’t legally hold direct stakes in companies, or vote at shareholder meetings, and it outsources investments to asset managers.

The hands-off approach stands in contrast to Norway’s wealth fund, which blacklisted Glencore Plc and other firms, and put Japan’s own Kirin Holdings Co. on watch due to ties to Myanmar. Two of Finland’s largest pension funds plan to make their portfolios carbon neutral over the next decade and a half.

“Under current legislation, we can’t sacrifice returns for the sake of buying environmental names or ESG names,” Kenji Shiomura, senior director of the fund’s investment strategy department, who oversees selection of ESG indices, told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Japan-focused ESG funds returned 5.2% on average this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, underperforming the 8.6% return of the benchmark Topix index.

Fiduciary Monster

Mizuno once called fiduciary duty the “monster in the room,” arguing that failing to integrate ESG factors ran contrary to the duty for clients with long-term investing horizons. The fund’s investing principles say it promotes incorporating ESG factors into the investment process but only in addition to financial factors.

At the same time, GPIF is coming up against other hurdles that prevent it from keeping pace with other pension funds -- from the lack of a unified scoring method for sustainable investing to legal restraints that handcuff its ability to change companies’ behavior.

“I acknowledge that we need to produce results by dealing with ESG investment over the long term,” said Hirohide Yamaguchi, the newly-appointed chairman of the GPIF board of governors, which oversees the fund.

‘Gone Quiet’

The GPIF had about 5.7 trillion yen ($52 billion) invested in five ESG equity indices as of March 2020, the most recent date for which information is available. Last December, it added two more for overseas equities, with 1.3 trillion yen invested against them, and has formed a number of partnerships globally to promote green bonds. But that’s still less than 5% of its assets, and how the funds are allocated is opaque.

“To say we’ll invest 10 or 20 trillion yen in ESG is not the most appropriate for our goals. We’re not driven by a numerical target,” GPIF’s Shiomura said. “When you consider those factors, we can’t give a set amount or percentage of ESG investing we will do.”

Masaaki Kanno, chief economist at Sony Financial Holdings Inc. and another former member of the expert panel to reform the fund, said there needs to be more disclosure.

“It’s laudable that the pension fund promoted ESG so early on,” he said. “But it needs to do a better job of explaining the relationship between returns and ESG to the wider public.”

Unlike the outspoken Mizuno, who now shares his views on ESG investing and other subjects on his increasingly prolific Twitter account, his successor Ueda prefers to operate from the background. He has yet to give a media appearance in more than a year overseeing the fund, with President Masataka Miyazono deflecting questions in January by saying he, not Ueda, would be the one to face the public. He declined to give the size of GPIF’s ESG investments, citing the potential impact on the market.

“The fund’s ability to communicate externally has gone quiet,” said Tamami Ota, a researcher at Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. “Mizuno was a skilled communicator.”

(Updates with data on ESG returns in the ninth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DiaSorin to Buy Covid-19 Test-Maker Luminex for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin SpA agreed to acquire Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion, gaining the maker of Covid-19 testing kits and a greater foothold in the U.S. market.DiaSorin agreed to pay $37 a share in the all-cash transaction, according to a statement Sunday. That’s about 12% more than Luminex’s closing share price on April 9.Austin, Texas-based Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies. In late March, it applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of a lab test that combines tests for Covid-19 and the flu.“Luminex perfectly fits with our strategy to grow our positioning in the molecular diagnostics space,” DiaSorin Chief Executive Officer Carlo Rosa said in the statement. The purchase also gives it a bigger presence in North America, which accounted for about 37% of its sales in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Like many companies in the lab-testing space, the pandemic has been a boon for Luminex’s business. The sale comes amid a pickup in health-care mergers, including among companies that make products for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The company had been exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest from companies including DiaSorin, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this year.The transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing. It’s expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to shareholder approval.On Sunday, DiaSorin signed a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2026 and a $500 million bridge loan due within 12 months with a group of banks including BNP, Citi, Mediobanca and UniCredit.Morgan Stanley advised DiaSorin, while Perella Weinberg worked for Luminex and Mediobanca provided a fairness opinion to DiaSorin’s board.(Adds CEO comment in fourth paragraph, more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pivotal Week Confronts Emerging Markets at Mercy of U.S. Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- That the immediate fate of emerging markets is likely to be determined by the path of the dollar and Treasury yields is barely in dispute.But what is less clear is which direction the U.S. currency and bond market will take, as investors weigh the competing forces of Covid-19 infections and the prospects of a global economic rebound. Another uncertainty is which developing economies are best-placed to ride the recovery.This week “will continue to be dominated by rate volatility, issuance and Covid resurgence,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai. “If rate volatility declines, supply is constrained and the Covid resurgence in places like India is controlled we can go tighter in spreads. Otherwise, I think we will continue to see weakness in fixed income.”Last week’s performance provided plenty of pointers. Emerging-market dollar bonds had their best week since December, while local-currency debt rose by the most in two months, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Meantime, developing-nation stocks fell 0.6% amid concerns about rising inflation, while the implied volatility for currencies declined for a second week.Chinese data will take the spotlight this week as a slew of releases including first-quarter gross domestic product will be watched for clues on the strength of its economic recovery. Inflation data from the U.S. and developing economies from India to Russia will also garner scrutiny as investors seek guidance on the path for monetary policy.Turkey’s interest-rate decision on Thursday will be in focus as the new central bank governor seeks to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired last month. The Bank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate too.On HoldTurkey’s central will probably keep the benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 19%, according to most economists surveyed by BloombergTurkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last month markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as AprilThe lira slumped 10% last month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central bank chief.The benchmark rate was raised by a larger-than-expected 200 basis points at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor on March 18“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like the new-look central bank to lower interest rates, but market forces will likely delay the delivery of his orders,” with inflation rising and the lira weakening, Bloomberg Economics said in a reportBank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate at 0.5% at its Thursday meeting. In late March Governor Lee Ju-yeol dismissed calls to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks, even as he said he expects faster inflation and economic growth this yearSouth Korea is scheduled to announce its unemployment rate for March on Wednesday. Bloomberg Economics forecasts the seasonally-adjusted jobless rate to slide further to 3.8% in March from 4% in the previous monthElection WatchA Sunday presidential runoff vote in Ecuador will be closely watched by bondholders as the nation decides between a career banker or the protege of self-exiled former President Rafael CorreaAny impact on the nation’s recently restructured dollar bonds will be monitored as the votes are countedPeruvians also head to polling stations on Sunday for the first round of their presidential electionThe Peruvian sol led last week’s currency gains on speculation that pro-market economist Hernando de Soto will secure enough support in Sunday’s presidential election to advance to the June runoff. An Ipsos poll showed that de Soto, a former central bank governor and presidential adviser, gained support to become the second most-favored candidatePeru Vote Key to Bonds After Biggest Sol Rally Since 2008China CheckData on Friday is set to show China’s economy accelerated by a record 18.3% in the first three months of 2021, according to the median estimate of analysts surveyed by BloombergBefore that, trade figures are forecast to show a continued export boom while industrial production, retail sales and aggregate social financing are also expected to jumpThe People’s Bank of China is also seen injecting cash in the banking system via medium-term lending facilities on Thursday as 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) of one-year loans come due. Traders will be on the watch for any additional cash injection as liquidity is expected to tighten this quarter due to a surge in local government bond sales and tax payments“Looking ahead to April and May, we expect liquidity to stay on the tight side,” said David Qu, who covers China for Bloomberg Economics. “In our view, the PBOC is trying to avoid fueling financial risks -- without putting a choke on the economy. We think the central bank will need to inject more liquidity into the banking system”What Else to WatchTraders will watch out for further escalation between Russia and Ukraine after Russia warned that growing violence in Ukraine could set off a broader military conflictJPMorgan Chase & Co. moved to market-weight from overweight on the ruble and Russian rates due to escalating geopolitical tensions and asset underperformanceThe ruble was the second-worst performing emerging-market currency last week amid the tensionIndia will release March consumer prices on Monday and inflation is expected to rebound further above the central bank’s 4% mid-point targetThe Reserve Bank of India will probably look past the near-term surge however and continue its hold on interest rates, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceIndia’s benchmark 10-year yield fell 15 basis points last week after the RBI announced 1 trillion rupees ($13.4 trillion) of debt purchasesIndustrial production is expected to decline further in February; India will also release trade figures alongside IndonesiaThe Philippines will release February overseas remittances data on ThursdayThe Czech Republic and Poland will report March’s consumer prices data on Tuesday and Thursday, respectivelyThe koruna and the zloty were among the best-performing emerging-market currencies last weekTraders will watch a reading of Peru’s economic activity gauge for February, which is expected to add to evidence that recovering growth lost momentum early in the first quarter, in line with increasing infections and lockdowns, according to Bloomberg EconomicsIn Brazil, investors will be watching for news on the nation’s 2021 budget gridlock, a significant local drivers this monthFebruary retail sales data on Tuesday, and unemployment figures on Friday will offer more information on how rising coronavirus cases has affected the economy.Colombia will post retail sales figures for February on ThursdayThe nation has had to return to lockdowns to fight the spread of Covid-19, which may imply downside risk for March, according to Bloomberg EconomicsBloomberg Economics expects Argentina’s March CPI data to show persistent inflationary pressure, despite price and currency controlsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco agrees $12.4 billion deal to sell stake in pipelines

    Saudi oil producer Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion deal to sell a 49% stake in its pipelines to a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners. Announced late on Friday, it is the company's largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019. The lease and leaseback agreement includes a 49% stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco's pipelines, it said in a statement.

  • Saudis Meet Oil-Supply Requests From Most in Asia Before Ramp-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will supply all the crude oil that was requested by India’s state-owned refiners and at least four other Asian customers next month as the linchpin producer starts to ramp up output.The kingdom will deliver in full what most of the refiners asked for in May-loading cargoes, while one of the customers got its volume to the U.S. curtailed, according to officials notified by Saudi Aramco. Two other customers received some cuts to overall volumes. An email sent to the producer’s press relations office wasn’t immediately answered outside regular office hours.Led by Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will restore from May some of the supply that was cut back as the pandemic ravaged demand. Following that decision, the Saudis hiked pricing for the key Asian market in expectation that consumption will rebound further. The overall plan, which includes Riyadh’s return of a unilateral supply cut, was defended last week by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.India’s current round of allocations attracted particular scrutiny after its four state-owned refiners including Indian Oil Corp. had submitted lower nominations, or requests for supply. Overall, the country will take about a single Aframax-size vessel-- typically about 600,000 barrels -- less than granted in the prior month’s allocations, people familiar with the matter said.With tension between India and Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s oil policy, its state-owned processors had asked to reduce next month’s volumes by about one-third of their monthly average. However, India’s refiners are in peak maintenance season and the nation is battling a resurgence in Covid-19, potentially indicating the amount needed for the month is below average.Meanwhile, the volume of Arab Light crude was reduced for two other buyers in the region and a third customer got its supply for Asia fulfilled but was notified of some cuts to its U.S. operations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Electric-Vehicle Market Gets Crowded as Competitors Jump In. How Beijing Is Lending Its Support.

    China announced support for the construction of charging stations and battery exchange facilities on the island province of Hainan, which has been designated a “free trade port.”

  • S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 billion settlement, aiding Biden's EV push

    WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co agreed on Sunday to settle disputes over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology, avoiding a potential setback for U.S. EV ambitions. The settlement after marathon talks by affiliates of two of South Korea's biggest conglomerates was announced just hours before a Sunday night deadline for President Joe Biden's administration to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision (ITC). In a statement, Biden called the settlement "a win for American workers and the American auto industry.... We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain".

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Affirm, Bitcoin, BorgWarner, Credit Suisse And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses why investors can no longer ignore cryptocurrencies. Other featured articles present companies pursuing Bitcoin opportunities and tips for investing in Bitcoin wisely. Also, see the prospects for cruise line operators, a newly public fintech, an auto parts giant, a struggling Swiss bank and more. Cover story "Bitcoin Is Making a Splash. Is It Safe to Test the Waters?" by Daren Fonda makes the case that this cryptocurrency is reaching a tipping point that investors can no longer ignore. Plenty of vexing questions remain, says the article. Among them, whether a purely digital currency is necessary and whether Bitcoin's price run-up reflects a bubble. Avi Salzman's "More Companies See Business Opportunities in Bitcoin" discusses how forward-thinking companies such as Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) see value in blending cryptocurrencies into their business models. However, for now, these companies are mostly taking baby steps, says Barron's. In "The Smart Way to Invest in Bitcoin," Nicholas Jasinski shows how Bitcoin is set to play a bigger role in portfolios as its popularity grows. See how advisors and investors can invest wisely, and what part Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and even Visa Inc (NYSE: V) may have to play. Few industries have raised as much money during the pandemic as the leading cruise operators, according to "Cruise Line Stocks Are Riding a Wave. They Could Sink" by Andrew Bary. See what Barron's believes could torpedo investors' upbeat narrative on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and its rivals. In Nicholas Jasinski's "This Laser Maker Is on the Cutting Edge. Its Stock Is Cheap," discover how Pennsylvania-based laser-component maker II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) is bulking up with a big acquisition, its latest in a long run of successful deals. While investors may not like the move, Barron's has some thoughts on why they should. "Affirm Is Still a Good Play on the Future of Shopping" by Daren Fonda points out that newly public Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is giving consumers a new way to make purchases, and no credit cards (or late fees) are required. Barron's thinks that could lift the shares of this leader, particularly in the e-commerce space. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More Overlooked multinational automotive supplier BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a cheap way to bet on the looming transition to electric vehicles. So says Jack Hough's "The EV Future Is Nearly Here. This Auto Components Giant Is Ready." In "Credit Suisse's Crises Are Slamming the Stock. Stay Away," Paul Clarke reveals why analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) stock will fall further. As tempting as the stock price may be now, says the article, more nasty surprises could well lie ahead for the Geneva-based banking giant whose struggles began a year ago. Eric J. Savitz's "The Economy Is On a Roll. Now Is the Time to Bet on Hardware" suggests that there is growing evidence of companies boosting their outlays for PCs, servers, disk drives and other tech hardware. Are Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) or HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) worth a look now? How about Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) or Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC)? Also in this week's Barron's: Why economic recovery depends on getting women back to work How value stocks will win again if the Federal Reserve behaves Whether debt-fueled growth is more of a concern than inflation Whether this is the time to invest in Brazil stocks How Fed policies could restore gold's shine Why Bitcoin matters and what investors need to know Proposed tax hikes and the risk for tech and financials The Fed president who sees a sharp rebound by autumn How dividends are rebounding after the pandemic A simple blood test that could reduce cancer deaths When early retirement is a bad idea The pros and cons of renting in retirement At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Biotechs, Public Offerings, A SPAC And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger Prefers Alibaba Stock to Treasury Bills. Here’s Why.

    Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says a new investment in Chinese internet giant Alibaba is part of a move into stocks because returns on Treasury bills are so low.

  • 5 ironclad truths about the new Georgia voting law and business

    Used to be that if you ran a business in America you’d stay as far away as possible from politics. But this has been changing in recent years, and now taken to another level with the Georgia voting law, the fallout of which has rippled from Fortune 500 companies and prominent executives to major league baseball and golf.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • St Vincent volcano: Power cuts after another 'explosive event'

    Monitors report another "explosive event" at a volcano on the now ash-covered Caribbean island of St Vincent.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which sparked protests late into Sunday night, happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

  • Mass flight cancellations at MIA leave passengers stranded with no hotel or rental car access

    Thousands of desperate passengers on Sunday were left stranded at Miami International Airport after their flights were canceled because of inclement weather, airport officials confirmed.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain