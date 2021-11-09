World on track for 2.4C of global warming after latest pledges - analysts

Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The latest national pledges submitted to the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow to tackle climate change this decade would lead to around 2.4 degrees Celsius of global warming this century, far above safe levels, analysts said on Tuesday.

The research coalition Climate Action Tracker (CAT) said the promises by countries attending the conference to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 would still allow the Earth to heat up far beyond the United Nations target by 2100.

"Even with all new Glasgow pledges for 2030, we will emit roughly twice as much in 2030 as required for 1.5°C," it said, referring to the aspirational goal for warming since pre-industrial levels set down in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"Therefore, all governments need to reconsider their targets."

In an "optimistic scenario" where some countries' longer-term goals to stop increasing the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere - "net zero" - by 2050 or later were implemented, warming could be limited to 1.8C this century, CAT added. That echoed an analysis last week by the International Energy Agency.

CAT warned against assuming the longer-term pledges would be met, however, since most countries have not yet implemented the short-term policies or legislation needed to get on track for those goals.

"It’s all very well for leaders to claim they have a net zero target, but if they have no plans as to how to get there, and their 2030 targets are as low as so many of them are, then frankly, these 'net zero' targets are just lip service to real climate action," said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, one of the organisations behind the CAT.

Under "business as usual", without any of the new pledges, the world would warm up by 2.7C this century, CAT said.

All scenarios will blow past the 1.5C limit that scientists say the world must meet to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change. To keep to that, scientists have said global greenhouse gas emissions - mostly the carbon dioxide emitted by burning coal, oil and gas - must fall 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels, and reach net zero by 2050.

Roughly 90% of global emissions are now covered by a net zero target, but the "vast majority" of countries' climate plans for the next decade are inconsistent with long-term net zero targets, CAT said. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can Egypt, host of next year’s COP27, break its gas addiction?

    Egypt is pitching itself as a clean energy pioneer, but doesn't have a clear plan to phase out fossil fuels.

  • Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used 'faulty' science

    Political appointees in the Trump administration relied on faulty science to justify stripping habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl, U.S. wildlife officials said Tuesday as they struck down a rule that would have opened millions of acres of forest in Oregon, Washington and California to potential logging. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reversed a decision made five days before Trump left office to drastically shrink so-called critical habitat for the spotted owl.

  • US Holocaust Museum says China boosting Uyghur repression

    The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region. In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there is now “a reasonable basis” to believe that previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing amid a concerted campaign to hide their severity. “The Chinese government has done its best to keep information about crimes against the Uyghurs from seeing the light of day," said Tom Bernstein, the chairman of the museum’s Committee on Conscience.

  • Pope condemns 'vile' assassination attempt on Iraqi PM

    Pope Francis condemned an assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister as a “vile act of terrorism” and said Tuesday he is praying for peace in the country. The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent a telegram to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi expressing Francis’ solidarity and prayers to al-Kadhimi’s family and those injured in the Monday drone attack on the prime minister’s residence.

  • SpaceX Crew-2 undocks, begins return to Earth

    SpaceX Crew-2 is on its way back to Earth. SpaceX said that the astronauts departed the International Space Station on Monday afternoon. They aim to splash down off the coast of Florida.

  • Private investors are finally rivaling public financing of fusion energy

    The startup is one of several in a race to make fusion energy commercially viable in the next few years.

  • The Latest: Independent analysis still sees warming too high

    Efforts leading up to and in climate talks have trimmed a couple tenths of a degree off future warming, but still not near enough to reach any of the international goals, according to an analysis by an authoritative independent group of scientists. Climate Action Tracker, which for years has monitored nations’ emission cutting pledges, said based on those submitted targets the world is now on track to warm 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times by the end of this century.

  • Sugar CEO Warns High Prices May Last a While

    (Bloomberg) -- Sugar prices should remain high going into next year on tight global supply, according to the chief executive officer of U.K. sugar producer Associated British Foods Plc.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Futures have rallied more than 20

  • It could take at least 500,000 acre-feet of water a year to keep Lake Mead from tanking

    If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.

  • Pythons expand territory: unverified but 'credible sightings' for first time in Lox Refuge

    Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.

  • 'Tuvalu is sinking': Island nation threatened by sea level rise looks for salvation

    With a population of just over 11,000 residents, Tuvalu is an idyllic South Pacific atoll consisting of nine low-lying islands whose highest elevation is roughly 15 feet. Thanks to sea level rise, each year that elevation shrinks a little bit more.

  • Six ways to stop microplastics getting into your body

    Microplastics are “one of the greatest manmade disasters of our time”, according to the Natural History Museum. That’s bad news, given they are also everywhere; in tap water, the food you buy, the clothes you wear and the air you breathe.

  • Wild honeybees believed to have been wiped out discovered in ancient woodlands

    Wild honeybees believed to have been wiped out discovered in ancient woodlands

  • Public documents tie Elon Musk associate to hundreds of acres near Tesla

    Elon Musk appears to have added a few hundred acres to his portfolio in eastern Travis County near the Tesla plant as the multi-billionaire continues to grow roots in Central Texas. We map out what we found in this story.

  • Florida: 10 unique, lesser-known state parks in Sunshine State include waterfalls, caverns

    The Florida Park Service was established in 1935 to take advantage of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program during the Great Depression.

  • Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

    Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. The Iceland plant, called Orca, is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Experts say 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide must be removed annually by mid-century.

  • Researchers Stunned by 'Very Chunky' Great White Shark Found Swimming in the Atlantic Ocean

    The large shark was discovered by the Cape Cod-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

  • Feds propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles -- huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of lakes and slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by sticking out a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the long-lasting effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low, the agency said. “Alligator snappers are some of the fiercest, wildest creatures in the Southeast, but overexploitation and habitat destruction have put their lives on the line,” Elise Bennett, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.

  • Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan

    A Russian island north of Japan has become a testing ground for Moscow's efforts to reconcile its prized fossil fuel industry with the need to do something about climate change. More than two-thirds of Sakhalin Island is forested. With the Kremlin’s blessing, authorities there have set an ambitious goal of making the island — Russia's largest — carbon neutral by 2025.

  • Trafficking of plastic waste is on the rise and criminal groups are profiting, report says

    A report reveals the illicit trade sending plastic waste from rich countries to poor ones. California scraps made up nearly a third of U.S. exports.