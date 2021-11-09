World heading for 2.4C of warming after latest climate pledges -analysts

Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett

GLASGOW (Reuters) -New national pledges to tackle climate change this decade would lead to around 2.4 degrees Celsius of global warming this century, far above safe levels, analysts predict.

Climate Action Tracker (CAT) said on Tuesday that the promises by countries attending the U.N. summit in Glasgow https://www.reuters.com/business/cop to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 would still allow the Earth to heat up far beyond the United Nations target by 2100.

"Even with all new Glasgow pledges for 2030, we will emit roughly twice as much in 2030 as required for 1.5°C," it said, referring to the aspirational goal for warming since pre-industrial levels set down in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"Therefore, all governments need to reconsider their targets," the research coalition added.

In an "optimistic scenario" where some countries' longer-term goals to stop increasing the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere - "net zero" - by 2050 or later were implemented, warming could be limited to 1.8C this century, CAT added.

That forecast echoed an analysis last week by the International Energy Agency.

CAT warned against assuming the longer-term pledges would be met, however, since most countries have not yet implemented the short-term policies or legislation needed for those goals.

"It's all very well for leaders to claim they have a net zero target, but if they have no plans as to how to get there, and their 2030 targets are as low as so many of them are, then frankly, these 'net zero' targets are just lip service to real climate action," said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, one of the organisations behind the CAT.

Under "business as usual", without any of the new pledges, the world would warm up by 2.7C this century, CAT said.

All scenarios will blow past the 1.5C limit that scientists say the world must meet to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change.

To keep to that, scientists have said global greenhouse gas emissions, mostly carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas, must fall 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and hit net zero by 2050.

Greenpeace said the analysis was "devastating" and called on countries to agree to update their 2030 targets every year until the gap between their pledges and the 1.5C target was closed.

Some 90% of global emissions are now covered by a net zero target, but the "vast majority" of countries' climate plans for the next decade are inconsistent with long-term net zero targets, CAT said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Kevin Liffey and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Independent analysis still sees warming too high

    Efforts leading up to and in climate talks have trimmed a couple tenths of a degree off future warming, but still not near enough to reach any of the international goals, according to an analysis by an authoritative independent group of scientists. Climate Action Tracker, which for years has monitored nations’ emission cutting pledges, said based on those submitted targets the world is now on track to warm 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times by the end of this century.

  • The US could owe the world $2 trillion in climate-change damages

    Poor countries, rocked by storms and flooding from climate change, have spent years trying to hold the big carbon-emitters accountable. While most rich nations have fiercely resisted this liability, attendees at COP26 will give it another try in Glasgow next week. What is loss and damage?

  • ‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows

    Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.

  • Pythons expand territory: unverified but 'credible sightings' for first time in Lox Refuge

    Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.

  • It could take at least 500,000 acre-feet of water a year to keep Lake Mead from tanking

    If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.

  • Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

    "I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate downfall that same year when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat. It was made amid a push to get more oil tankers into the Atlantic and toward Eu

  • Public documents tie Elon Musk associate to hundreds of acres near Tesla

    Elon Musk appears to have added a few hundred acres to his portfolio in eastern Travis County near the Tesla plant as the multi-billionaire continues to grow roots in Central Texas. We map out what we found in this story.

  • Wild honeybees believed to have been wiped out discovered in ancient woodlands

    Wild honeybees believed to have been wiped out discovered in ancient woodlands

  • Tuvalu minister stands in sea to film COP26 speech to show climate change

    Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change. Images of Simon Kofe standing in a suit and tie at a lectern set up in the sea, with his trouser legs rolled up, have been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu's struggle against rising sea levels. "The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Kofe said of his video message to the conference.

  • Florida: 10 unique, lesser-known state parks in Sunshine State include waterfalls, caverns

    The Florida Park Service was established in 1935 to take advantage of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program during the Great Depression.

  • Researchers Stunned by 'Very Chunky' Great White Shark Found Swimming in the Atlantic Ocean

    The large shark was discovered by the Cape Cod-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

  • Feds propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles -- huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of lakes and slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by sticking out a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the long-lasting effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low, the agency said. “Alligator snappers are some of the fiercest, wildest creatures in the Southeast, but overexploitation and habitat destruction have put their lives on the line,” Elise Bennett, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.

  • Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

    Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. The Iceland plant, called Orca, is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Experts say 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide must be removed annually by mid-century.

  • Trafficking of plastic waste is on the rise and criminal groups are profiting, report says

    A report reveals the illicit trade sending plastic waste from rich countries to poor ones. California scraps made up nearly a third of U.S. exports.

  • Test your nature knowledge: Can you name these berries, nuts and trees?

    Let's see how well you know the great outdoors.

  • A monkey in San Juan has eluded capture. He’s become a Puerto Rican national icon

    A monkey has been on the loose for a week in San Juan’s populous Santurce neighborhood, stumping authorities who have tried to capture the wandering primate with cages and bananas as crowds of spectators — many who are rooting for the animal — witness the wild pursuit.

  • Australia Extends Solar Dominance With Panel Every 44 Seconds

    (Bloomberg) -- While the Australian government has dragged its feet on committing to a net-zero climate target in one of the world’s biggest fossil fuel exporters, the nation’s 10 million households are picking up some of the slack.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?More than 3 million r

  • Photos of extreme high tides show impacts of sea-level rise in RI

    Scientists are interested in flooding caused by king tides to approximate what the impacts of sea-level rise will be.

  • Pelicans on migration superhighway stir trouble at Israeli fisheries

    Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.

  • Meet the opossum, nature's friendly sanitation worker

    Opossums are an ancient species, and eat all manner of bugs, vermin and rotting vegetables.