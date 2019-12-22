This World War II Marine Will Make You Proud Of America's 'Greatest Generation'

Key point: Basilone is interred in Arlington National Cemetery and has not been forgotten: in July 1949, the destroyer USS Basilone (DD 824) was named in his honor.

“Banzai! Banzai!” screamed the Japanese at the top of their lungs as they launched a ferocious night attack against Marines dug in on Guadalcanal. It was October 24, 1942, and the intensity of the Japanese assault in the darkness was terrifying.

Through it all, however, Sergeant “Manila John” Basilone—his fellow Marines gave him that nickname because Basilone had been a soldier in the Philippines in the late 1930s—kept his cool. He was constantly on the move––repositioning the heavy .30-caliber machine guns in his weapons platoon, helping nervous gunners clear jams, and inspiring the Marines in his company to fight on as their battle against overwhelming odds persisted through the long night.

Basilone’s heroism that night was recognized with the award of the Medal of Honor––the first to an enlisted Marine in World War II. Some two and a half years later, on February 19, 1945, now Gunnery Sergeant Basilone again demonstrated extraordinary heroism on Iwo Jima–– receiving the Navy Cross for his combat gallantry. This is the story of the hero of Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima––who remains one of the most celebrated Marines in the Corps’ history.

From the Army to the Marines

Born in Buffalo, New York, on November 4, 1916, Basilone was the son of an Italian immigrant father (a tailor by trade) and one of 10 children. He attended St. Bernard parochial school in Raritan, New Jersey, and finished the eighth grade. Basilone did not go on to high school but decided instead, when he was 18 years old, to enlist in the Army for three years. After completing basic training, Private Basilone sailed first to Hawaii and then on to the Philippine Islands, where he served a tour of duty in the tropics and spent considerable time enjoying life in Manila.

After being honorably discharged in 1937, Basilone went to work as a truck driver in Reisterstown, Maryland. Either civilian life did not agree with Basilone or he missed life in uniform, or both. In any event, believing that life as a Marine would be better, Basilone enlisted in Baltimore, Maryland, in July 1940. He trained at Quantico, Virginia, Parris Island, South Carolina, and New River, North Carolina—which later became Camp Lejeune. Basilone also served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before deploying to the Pacific.

Basilone’s Machine Guns

On August 7, 1942, American, Australian, and New Zealand forces landed on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. This was the first major offensive launched by the Allies against the Japanese and its intent was to capture the island in order to have a staging base for future operations against the large enemy base on Rabaul.

The Allies quickly overran the smaller number of Japanese defenders who had been on the island since May 1942. The Japanese, however, fully aware of the strategic importance of Guadalcanal, were not finished. On the contrary, the enemy sent some 15,000 troops to Guadalcanal in early October 1942 and planned a major attack to overwhelm the Marine defenders of a vitally important airfield on the island. The Japanese had been building this airfield at the time of the Allied invasion and it was now in American hands; it was renamed Henderson Field (after a Marine aviator killed during the Battle of Midway) by the Americans.

On the night of October 24/25, 1942, some 3,000 Japanese troops attacked the U.S. Marines defending the Lunga perimeter and Henderson Field. Among those defenders was “Manila John” Basilone, who was a part of then Lt. Col. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller’s 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division. Basilone was in charge of two sections of heavy machine guns––about 16 men.

Eyewitnesses remembered him fighting “valiantly” against a “savage and determined” Japanese attack. After the enemy had put one of Basilone’s gun sections out of action, leaving only two men able to carry on, Basilone picked up a 90-pound .30-caliber machine gun and tripod, ran 200 yards to the silenced gun section, and started firing point blank into the charging Japanese. Then, despite being under continual fire, Basilone repaired another machine gun and personally manned it, gallantly holding his line.