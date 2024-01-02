World War II practice bomb found on Santa Cruz, Calif., beach

A man looks at the deserted beach off limits to swimmers after a major oil spill off Huntington Beach, Calif., in 2021. A practice bomb landed on the shores of Santa Cruz in northern California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A rusty bomb washed up and was discovered on the shore of Pajaro Dunes in Watsonville between Monterey and Santa Cruz just days after heavy waves hit California's coastline.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office later deemed after a bomb squad investigating that the device -- a World War II-era practice bomb -- was inactive and safe to remove by military personnel.

Ordnance experts from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County determined that the inert U.S. Navy practice bomb came ashore Dec. 31 was a Mark 15, Mod 2.

The device is currently being held by the Air Force and "will remain in place to prevent future concerns," authorities said.