World War II veteran, 100, has spent his life advocating for peace at State Department and abroad

EAST LANSING — William Root was led to be a pacifist.

It happened before he served two years as a radar maintenance officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II and well before he worked as a U.S. Department of State official for over three decades, living in the U.S. and abroad.

Much of the credit goes to his grandmother Louisa Root, who moved in with his family in 1933 after her husband died. William Root was still a boy then and remembers listening to her explain why no war was a "good" war. Meanwhile, his family's belief in Christian Science taught him the importance of acting "consistent with the mind of God," Root said.

"And of course, God was a pacifist," he said. "I was fated to be a pacifist."

Root, at 100 years of age, is still a vocal advocate for peace and justice, working with the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Friends Committee on National Legislation, which lobbies the U.S. government to promote peace and justice.

It's only fitting that Root became a centenarian on Sept. 20, one day before the 42nd anniversary of the International Day of Peace, said friend Melany Mack.

"He's amazing," she said, and living proof "that, when you have passion and drive for an issue, age doesn't matter."

A World War II veteran and pacifist

Root was a sophomore at Colorado College in 1941 when the Japanese military attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor. He joined the Navy, he said, because he knew the alternative was likely being drafted.

Root spent two years serving as a radar maintenance officer on ships in the Pacific Ocean during the war. His brother, David, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, was killed in action in June of 1944, two days after D-Day.

Though neither brother believed in war they were both law-abiding, Root said.

"The Christian Science Church is a law-abiding organization, and even though they believe peace should prevail they weren't requiring that servants of Christian Science break the law and not be drafted," he said.

But Root never wanted to be remembered for fighting in the war.

"I want to be remembered for searching for peace during the war and after," he said.

Three decades in government

During his more-than-three-decade-long career with the Department of State, Root spent time in Washington, D.C., three years in West Germany with the Bureau of European Affairs and worked as director of the state department's economics section in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He also spent more than a decade in Washington, D.C., working on export controls.

"So, of my 33 years with the State Department, 12 of those years were negotiating with our allies to decide which items should be controlled to export to the various communist countries − Russia and China, East Europe, North Korea and Vietnam for that matter," Root said.

He worked for the State Department in Vietnam, arriving in 1969 during the Vietnam War.

"I was put in charge of transportation, infrastructure, the roads and airports," Root said. "While I was there, I was unhappy with the war, the way most everyone else was. I filed a dissent message through State Department channels protesting the war."

Root later learned he was the only State Department official in Vietnam to formally state his objection to the war.

'...committed to trying to make the world a better place'

Root left the State Department in 1983, then spent the next four decades co-authoring several editions of "United States Export Controls," a book that addressed ever-changing developments in export controls.

He and his wife Connie, who died in 2017, raised four children. They were married for more than seven decades. He's lived in East Lansing since 2014.

His youngest daughter Christine Root, 69, also lives in East Lansing. She said her father "has high expectations of himself and also high expectations for his children and other people."

In the century he's spent on this earth, that hasn't changed, she said.

"He is absolutely committed to trying to make the world a better place," Christine Root said. "What he tries to do is lobby for better policies from the U.S. government and he doesn’t give up."

Mack, who lives in DeWitt and has been involved in the Friends Committee on National Legislation for three years now, said he's "the pillar of the group."

"He always has something to say," she said. "He always has something to offer. I never come away from a conversation without learning something from him."

Root celebrated his birthday with his family last week, then a few days later gave a talk to residents at Burcham Hills entitled "Search for Peace."

"Each day starts with, 'Gee, I'm still here,'" he said. "There's a verse in Psalms, 'This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.' That's not just one day. It's every day and so I say to myself, not only am I glad to be here but I try to rejoice in it."

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, @GrecoatLSJ .

READ MORE:

Six-man room at Michigan State's Bryan Hall sparks a 50-year friendship for alumni

Hybrid neighborhood grocery store concept taking off in Lansing

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: World War II veteran William Root of East Lansing advocates for peace