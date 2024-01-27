World War II veteran remembered

Jan. 27—ASHTABULA — John Pildner Sr., 98, a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, was was honored on Thursday afternoon after his death on Sunday.

Pildner shared his love of country and military experience with hundreds of people during his decades of service to American Legion Neal Post 743. He was always a presence at Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other military related events.

Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission Director Ben Schwartfigure said losing members of the Greatest Generation is hard.

"It's heartbreaking," he said of losing someone who was a witness to some of the most fierce fighting in military history.

"The Greatest Generation is slipping away and with it a slip in our standards. ... We are losing the story tellers," he said. "Seeing them go away is hard."

Pildner's three sons all have memories of their father's patriotism and shared trips to a variety of events including trips to Belgium and Hawaii.

Rick Pildner accompanied his father to Belgium for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in 2019. During an interview at the time, he said they got to meet the Queen of Belgium, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the daughter of General George Patton.

Pildner was always ready to share his memories of the Battle of the Bulge and his near-death experiences along the way.

He took time to answer questions on video in the summer of 2019.

He shared a story about a fellow soldier who got shot in close proximity to him. The man was severely injured and he was able to get him help, but didn't know that he had survived until he saw him at a World War II reunion 50 years later.

Jim Pildner said the trips he was able to take gave him great joy. He said he also enjoyed speaking to children.

Jim Pildner said his father would come to Columbus Junior High School where he was a guidance counselor. He said his father enjoyed talking to the students about his experiences.

"He (Pildner) had his 19th birthday during the Battle of the Bulge and I took think they had a cake for him," Jim Pildner said.

John Pildner Jr., also a veteran, was able to accompany his father on a trip to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack.

He said the trip was sponsored by the Best Defense Foundation and his father had a great time. Pildner Jr. said he accompanied his father on several military reunion trips where they bonded over military stories in the car during drives to the events.