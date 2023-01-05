World War I medals among items stolen from Hingham condo after Christmas

HINGHAM – Several pieces of jewelry, two pairs of high-end sneakers, a new PlayStation 5 game console and several World War I medals were stolen from an Adams Court condo shortly after Christmas.

Residents of one of the condos told police they left home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and at 3 p.m. the next day found that their rooms were ransacked and items were stolen.

The rear door had been forced open, Hingham police Lt. Steven Dearth said. The deadbolt was separated from the door frame.

Once they were inside, the burglars went through bedrooms and pulled out dresser drawers, tossing contents around and filling a pillowcase with stolen items. Several World War I medals were taken, but Dearth said he had no more information on the collection.

There have been no other reported break-ins in the area or any patterns of such activity, Dearth said.

He said residents can leave their lights on when they leave town to make it look like someone is inside, and advised not widely publicizing a vacation schedule or anything else that might alert thieves to an unoccupied house.

He asked residents who notice a vehicle they don’t recognize or see someone acting suspiciously to call Hingham police.

“If you notice something like that, call us,” Dearth said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: World War I medals among items stolen from Hingham condo