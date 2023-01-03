World War I medals, jewelry stolen from Hingham home, police say

Police are investigating a housebreak in Hingham during which the rear door was forced open, rooms were ransacked and numerous items were stolen, police said.

On Dec. 30, residents returned home to their Adams Court home and found the rear door forced open, separating the dead bolt from the door frame. Police believe the home was burglarized sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The bedrooms had been ransacked through, and dresser drawers were pulled out and contents were tossed around. A pillow case was stolen from one of the bedrooms.

Police said several items were stolen from the home, including World War I medals, numerous pieces of jewelry, small amount of cash, two pairs of high-end sneakers, and a new Play Station 5.

Adams Court is a condominium complex is located between West and Beal streets and Bare Cove Park Drive near the Hingham Light Plant and Hingham DPW buildings.

Anyone who may have seen anything in this area during this time is asked to call Detective Michael Gervasi at 781-741-1443.

