World watches live as an entire country "freezes" Office of the President

TETIANA LOZOVENKO — MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 11:36

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, called on the world to supply new air defence systems to Ukraine, and not to watch live as a whole country freezes.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "I have no doubt that the world is interested in watching live the mass destruction, the ‘freezing’, of an entire country, and then seriously listening to Russia's ‘proposals for negotiation’. And will postpone in every possible way the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine."

Details: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that Russia is fighting against the civilian population, not on the battlefield.

Quote from Kuleba: "Don't justify these attacks by calling them a 'response'. Russia is doing this because it still has missiles and a desire to kill Ukrainians."

Background:

On the morning of 31 October, Russia launched missile strikes on dozens of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian air defence shot down 44 of the more than fifty Russian missiles launched by the Russian Federation.

As a result of damage to critical infrastructure, there are problems with the electricity supply in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and several other regions.

On 31 October, Ukraine introduced emergency shutdowns of electricity in connection with the massive strikes against critical infrastructure by the Russians.

