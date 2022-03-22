World Water Day: Celebrating Water and Raising Awareness for the 2 Billion People Living Without Access to Safe Water.

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kohler Co.

World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance with a core focus to inspire action towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation. Kohler is particularly strengthened and energized by the momentum and entrepreneurial spirit of our associates, partners, customers, and neighbors taking action in their communities because they believe in better.

Through our Safe Water for All program, we have had the privilege to meet and collaborate with women who are making a difference. Through her resilience and determination, the woman whose story is shared here is making life better for herself, her family, and her community. Her story illustrates why access to safe water and sanitation is so important and why it’s essential that we continue to advocate to make safe water for all a reality.

Access to Water Unlocks Economic Opportunity

At 23 years old, Dattamaya from the community of Shivgarh Tanda in India exemplifies the possibilities that access to water provides. Blind from birth, Dattamaya spent much of her time trekking through rough terrain for water to sustain her family, a dangerous but necessary activity. After building a centrally located, reverse-osmosis kiosk that provides Shivgarh Tanda with reliable access to safe drinking water, Kohler extended piping directly to Dattamaya’s home. She has been able to regain valuable time and refocus her energy running her grinding mill business, earning a wage, and helping her community in the process.

