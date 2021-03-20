The World This Week: The EU and U.K.'s Vaccine Feud

The Daily Beast
·2 min read

One of the issues discussed on Friday’s The World This Week was the escalating—and seemingly endless—disputes between the U.K. and EU in a post-Brexit world.

Their most recent squabble? A blame game over the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the EU threatening to block imports to its former member on grounds that the British haven’t been reciprocating with their own vaccine deliveries to the continent.

“It’s one of many examples of post-Brexit diplomacy, or maybe, lack of diplomacy on the part of Boris Johnson’s government in London,” said Patrick Smith of The Africa Report. “Every single time when it comes to dealing with Europe, the level of point-scoring, as if to seize every opportunity to say ‘Brexit is working; it’s working in Britain’s favor as a nation.’”

TIME magazine’s Vivienna Walt described the quarrel as one of many “testing moments” with global implications.

“We’re at a moment in time where the world’s institutions are being tested,” she said. “We’re going to be paying the consequences for this for many years.”

The U.K. isn’t the only nation that has been criticized for its AstraZeneca rollout—or lack thereof. The U.S. has also faced criticism for stashing away thousands of AstraZeneca doses it may not need while developing countries around the world struggle to secure doses.

“I think that it’s insane that we have millions and millions and millions of AstraZeneca doses, just stashed away—that might expire—that we don’t even need,” said The Daily Beast’s Noor Ibrahim.

“We’re on track to meet our May 1st deadline and the U.S. hasn’t even approved AstraZeneca yet. So I think it’s quite disgraceful that we haven’t done more to share the doses. Especially to the countries that need it most.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Shows Rising Relative Strength; Vaccinations?

    Royal Caribbean Cruises shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 80 to 83.

  • Peloton Treadmill Accidents Lead to Child Death, Another Injury

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. on Thursday issued a safety warning after learning of the death of a child due to an accident involving its Tread+ treadmill. A second recent Tread+ incident resulted in significant injury to another child.Chief Executive Officer John Foley made the disclosure in a message to some customers and on the company’s website. “I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” he wrote. “While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”Peloton shares fell about 5% in New York trading on Thursday, leaving the stock down more than 30% this year. In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, Foley said “the future of fitness is in the home” and that the company’s addressable market is 200 million gym goers. This incident could put a question mark over this value proposition.This is the second known safety incident involving a child for Peloton’s Tread+ this year. A report filed in February with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said a 3-year-old boy sustained “significant brain injury” after getting trapped under the equipment. After being discovered by his father, the child “was found to have tread marks on his back matching the slats of the treadmill, neck injury, and petechiae on his face, presumably from occlusion of blood flow,” according to the report.On March 17, the report was updated with a note from Peloton saying that the company had been told by a member that the child was “expected to fully recover.” Peloton said this was a separate incident from the one resulting in the child’s death.In his letter, Foley said that Peloton builds all of its products with safety in mind, but told users of the Tread+ that they should keep children and pets away from the equipment at all times and store the Tread+ safety key away from children when it is not in use. “We are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” he added.U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated 68,296 injuries related to exercise equipment in 2019, according to the CPSC’s online database. In October 2020, a 42-year-old male reported a pedal on a Peloton Bike snapping off during use, but didn’t seek first aid. Peloton issued a voluntary recall on that part, according to another CPSC report.Use of Peloton’s bikes and treadmills has skyrocketed over the past year as people tried to stay active at home while gyms closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In his email to Tread+ users, Foley said the need to take safety precautions “is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home.”“There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy,” a Peloton spokeswoman added in a statement. “Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won’t be sharing any additional information.”(Updates with second incident in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Speak out:' Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden “in plain sight” as they visited Atlanta, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. Addressing the nation after a roughly 80-minute meeting with Asian American state legislators and other leaders Friday, Biden said it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he called a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them.

  • 18 details you might have missed on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' so far

    The Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan includes Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Indonesian eco-warrior turns arid hills green

    (SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) 69-YEAR-OLD'S ECO WARRIOR AND FARMER, SADIMAN SAYING:"I am Sadiman. I am 69 years old. I work on building forest land. I want to make the green forest denser by planting banyan trees and ficus trees which are beneficial for the people here."Location: Wonogiri, IndonesiaSadiman has turned barren hills greenHe has planted over 250 hectares of trees over the last 24 yearsThe long and wide-spreading rootshelp to retain groundwater and prevent land erosionmeaning that farmers in the area can now harvest cropstwo to three times a year instead of just once(SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) GENDOL HILL RESIDENT, WARTO SAYING:"In the past people thought he was crazy, trading his goats for banyan seeds, and he was seen as a 'madman' by the local community. But, look at the result now, he is able to provide clean water to meet the needs of the people living in several villages."

  • 'Safe and effective': AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine gets green light from Europe's top drug regulator

    The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine is not available in the U.S., where a large-scale trial has been completed but not yet made public.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches him, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller saw a major breakthrough in 2016—when they debuted both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will debut its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.