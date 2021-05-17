World’s Worst Stock Rout Deepens as Taiwan Tightens Virus Curbs

Shikhar Balwani
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan stocks slumped, extending their biggest rout in more than a year, as the government tightened restrictions on people and businesses to control its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index slid as much as 4.2% in Taipei as authorities urged companies to allow staff to work from home or split locations after reporting a record 206 new local cases Sunday. The benchmark gauge sank 8.4% last week on concern about the impact on growth, the most since March 2020, turning Taiwan stocks into the world’s worst performers so far this month.

Taipei City to Close Schools After Surge in Local Cases

Forced selling may add volatility to Monday’s trading, with the level of margin debt falling by a net NT$5.8 billion ($207 million) on Friday, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. That took the four-day drop in leverage to NT$39.4 billion, showing traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.

The sharp reversal in Taiwan stocks is a warning to highly leveraged investors around the world. The Taiex was the world’s best performing equity gauge in the three years through April, surging almost 80% in U.S. dollar terms, as a seemingly never-ending rally in tech shares pulled in retail investors.

“In light of rising concerns over the pandemic, we expect more volatility ahead, and advise to stick to defensive names with low P/E and high dividend yield,” said Patrick Chen, CLSA’s Head of Taiwan Research. His team’s top picks include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Travel and consumption-linked names were among the big losers in the market on Monday. Restaurant operators Gourmet Master Co. and Wowprime Corp. plunged almost 10% each, while shares of Formosa International Hotels Corp. and The Ambassador Hotel slumped at least 5% each.

Taiwan and Singapore are among the Asian regions that have seen a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in recent days, and both have tightened virus-related restrictions. Singapore’s stock benchmark slid as much as 0.9% on Monday before erasing the loss.

Taiwan’s stock exchange urged investors not to overreact. The latest development in Covid fighting is relatively controllable, and the fall in stock market last week should be already priced in the situation, the bourse said in a statement issued late Sunday night, adding that stabilizing measures will be adopted if the market becomes irrational.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated Monday with U.S. futures as spikes in virus cases in parts the region and lingering inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment.Shares gained modestly in Australia and Hong Kong but slipped in Japan and South Korea as markets responded to the latest curbs on activity to halt the spread of Covid-19. U.S. stocks ended in the green Friday after gathering price pressures pushed equity markets globally to their worst weekly loss since February.China’s stocks climbed, shrugging off some below-forecast readings on retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment.The spread of the virus is front and center again as Singapore plans to close public schools this week and move to home-based learning. Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak and avert a full lockdown.Treasury yields were steady after dropping Friday on a report that showed the recent surge in U.S. retail sales stalled in April. The dollar edged up against its major peers.Concerns that policy makers will have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“The global economic recovery is well under way; that’s what’s fueling the inflation fears,” Olivier d’Assier, Qontigo head of APAC applied research, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s not surprising to see some profit taking after the rally in equity prices, d’Assier said.The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are due to speak this week.The momentum in commodity markets seems to have flagged after breakneck gains, with copper and iron ore coming off record highs amid efforts by China to clamp down on surging prices. Oil edged higher.Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February. The digital coin extended losses after trading below $45,000 Sunday, as Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk continued to spar with Bitcoin proponents on Twitter and implied Tesla might sell its holdings.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayFed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are among policy makers speaking this weekThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationAustralia releases employment data for April on ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% as of 12:55 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%Nasdaq 100 contracts edged down 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9%Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe yen traded at 109.35 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4413 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro edged down to $1.2133BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was around 1.62%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.76%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $65.47 a barrelGold advanced 0.5% to $1,851.75For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore will move to home-based learning and Taipei is closing schools as they race to head off surging infections after earlier winning plaudits as Covid-19 success stories.Thailand reported 9,635 new cases, the majority from the country’s prisons, while Indonesia is pausing a specific batch of the vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc as its regulator investigates side effects.The U.S. rolling one-week average of new virus cases fell to the lowest level since June. Any mandates in the U.S. to require people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be set at the local level by companies and institutions such as colleges, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 162.7 million; deaths exceed 3.37 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.45 billion doses have been givenCovid is airborne, scientists say. Now authorities think so, tooVaccine Shortfall Leaves Nations Vulnerable as Covid SpreadsTaiwan Races to Avert Lockdown, Save Covid Success StoryCDC’s big mask change went from science to secret to surpriseThere’s no hidden U.S. vaccine stockpile ready to send abroadSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.China Is Vaccinating Almost 14 Million People a Day Amid Flareup (11 a.m. HK)China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, a record for the nation as worries grow amid a Covid-19 flareup.The ramp up in shots comes just days after China detected its first new cluster in months with a smattering of cases in the eastern province of Anhui and northeastern region of Liaoning. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long queues at inoculation sites despite heavy rainfall.Many nations in Asia, China included, are struggling to combat vaccine hesitation. Some people have been wooed into a sense of complacency due to the region’s early success in containing the virus while others simply don’t trust the safety or efficacy of the vaccines available.Taipei City to Close Schools After Surge in Local Cases (10:54 a.m. HK)Taipei City will close high schools, elementary schools and kindergartens for two weeks until May 28 to prevent the pandemic from spreading, Mayor Ko Wen-je said at an online briefing.New Taipei City will also close schools, Mayor Hou Yu-ih said at a separate briefing.Weakened Thai Economy Faces Uphill Battle Amid Virus Surge (10:41 a.m. HK)Thailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 cases.Gross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. The government faces a fresh dilemma between containing the new outbreak and sustaining domestic demand, which had started to recover in March before slumping again last month.The fresh wave, with new cases hitting a record 9,635 on Monday, has almost quadrupled the country’s total caseload since the start of April, sending consumer confidence to a 22-year low.Indonesia Pauses Use of Certain Batch of AstraZeneca’s Vaccine (8:27 a.m. HK)Indonesia is suspending use of a certain batch of AstraZeneca’s vaccine pending an investigation into its side effects by the country’s food and drug regulator BPOM, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.BPOM’s investigation into batch CTMAV547 of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is taken as a precautionary measure to test its toxicity and sterility, the ministry said. The specific batch contains 448,480 doses.Mexico Covid Deaths Rise by 53 to 220,433, Health Ministry Says (8:24 a.m. HK)Mexico reported a daily rise of 53 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 220,433, according to data released Sunday by the Health Ministry.Mexico has administered more than 23 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus with 10.6 million people now fully vaccinated.Working From Home Will Cut London Office Footprint 15%: Deloitte (7:01 a.m. HK)The amount of central London office space companies need will fall by as much as 15% as people continue working from home even after coronavirus restrictions ease, according to a Deloitte survey.Developers anticipate that more flexible working patterns post-pandemic will result in less densely filled offices, so businesses will need less square footage, although this will be offset by reduced hot-desking and demand for more meeting space. Some large corporate tenants will shrink their office footprints by half, Deloitte said.About 85% of developers cited weak tenant demand as a major concern in the London office market. In particular, the survey found that the financial services sector was consolidating its office presence in central London while “considering how businesses and functions can be deployed outside the capital, supporting regional growth.”South Africa, Ghana Expand Vaccine Drives (5:12 p.m. NY)South Africa will start a mass vaccination effort Monday at 87 sites across the country using Pfizer Inc. doses administered to frontline health-care workers and the elderly, health minister Zweli Mkhize said Sunday.Ghana will begin administering doses from a second delivery of vaccines from the WHO-backed Covax facility starting May 19. Ghana received a batch of 350,000 AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. Priority will be given to those who already have a first shot, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a television broadcast in the capital, Accra.Cyclone Pauses Mumbai Vaccinations (3:50 p.m. NY)Mumbai canceled vaccinations Monday at all public sites after a cyclone warning, the municipality said on Twitter.Cyclone “Tauktae” is set to hit the western coast of India -- the country’s industrialized belt with big refineries and ports -- prompting authorities already grappling with a deadly second virus wave to start preparations for evacuating citizens. Local authorities in Mumbai have already moved hundreds of Covid-19 patients to other facilities.Frontline Workers’ Union Criticizes CDC (3:14 p.m. NY)United Food and Commercial Workers, the union that represents more than 1 million food and retail employees, praised the governors of New Jersey and Hawaii for maintaining stricter indoor mask rules.The union criticized guidance last week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people could mostly stop wearing masks, though those rules can be overridden by localities. Union President Marc Perrone said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Hawaii Governor David Ige “are doing the right thing by keeping these life-saving mask mandates in place.”The union said that 462 frontline workers in the U.S., including in grocery stores and meatpacking plants, have died of Covid-19 and more than 93,000 were infected.California’s Deaths Double (2:25 p.m. NY)California’s deaths doubled to 55 from 27 the day before, with the fatalities still low at 0.1 deaths for every 100,000, based on the state’s seven-day average.The positive test rate dipped slightly to 1%, the health department’s website said. The state reported 1,370 Covid-19 cases yesterday, a rate of 3.3 new cases per 100,000, a decrease from the day before. California has administered more than 34.4 million vaccines in total.Singapore Faces Vaccine Delays (2 p.m. NY)Singapore may be facing slower vaccine deliveries over the next couple of months, as the country considers delaying second shots.Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, cited the scarcity in a Facebook post Sunday. “Yes, our vaccine deliveries are slow this month and possibly next 1-2 months,” said Ho, who is also the outgoing CEO of Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte.New Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the government is studying holding off the second shots in order to give more people at least one vaccine dose.“There have been many international studies and it shows that even with one dose, it confers good protection without compromising efficacy,” Ong said. “Our scientists have been studying this.”CDC Shuns Federal Vaccine Mandate (12:25 p.m. NY)Any mandates in the U.S. to require people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be set at the local level by companies and institutions such as colleges, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.“It may very well be that local businesses, local jurisdictions, will work towards vaccine mandates,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That is going to be locally driven and not federally driven.”Separately, on “Fox News Sunday,” Walensky cited colleges or universities that may enforce vaccine mandates for students, and that the cruise ship industry may also consider it for people about to embark on multiday journeys at sea.Walensky spoke days after the CDC announced that Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 were clear to shed their face masks in public at most times.20 Million Fully Vaccinated in U.K. (12:16 p.m. NY)More than 20 million people, or 38% of the British adult population, are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government said Sunday. Over 36.5 million, or 69%, have had one dose. The U.K. will open inoculations to everyone 35 and older this week as it combats cases of a highly transmissible variant that originated in India. The country reported another 1,926 cases and four deaths on Sunday. Both figures are up about 9% over the last seven days.Hong Kong Tightens Travel Rules (10:55 a.m. NY)Hong Kong will increase restrictions on arrivals from Taiwan and Singapore, the South China Morning Post reports.Taiwan, Singapore and Japan are to be classified high risk according to the city’s vaccine bubble travel arrangements. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from those places will have to quarantine at designated hotels for 21 days as well as present proof of a negative test.Singapore Shuts In-School Classes, Shifts Lessons Online (7:59 a.m. NY)All primary, secondary, junior college and Millennia Institute students will shift to full home-based learning from May 19 till the end of the school term on May 28, Singapore’s Ministry of Education said on Sunday. Preschools and student care centers remain open to support parents who have to work.The city also plans to vaccinate under 16 year-olds after a recent rise of infections among students.U.S. Cases Now Fewest Since June (7:55 a.m. NY)The U.S. added slightly more than 30,000 cases on Saturday, sending the nation’s rolling one-week average to the lowest level since late last June, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.Even so, another 480 people died of illness related to Covid-19. That compares with peaks of more than 5,000 deaths a day in January and February.Amazon Sends More Oxygen to India (7:33 a.m. NY)Amazon.com Inc. and Indian renewable energy company Greenko Group are boosting supplies of oxygen concentrators to the country.The U.S. company is working with “sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India,” it wrote in a blog on Saturday. The first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators have landed and are available for purchase while the rest are expected in the second half of May, it said.Taiwan Local Cases Hit Record (5:38 p.m. HK)Taiwan registered a record 206 new local cases on Sunday, after adding 180 infections the previous day. The country is racing to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus, while averting a full lockdown.India Virus Cases Ease (1:50 p.m. HK)India reported 311,170 new infections Sunday, continuing the downward trajectory seen in the past few days, bolstering hopes that cases may have peaked after a deadly second wave that overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. The case tally has crossed 24.6 million, according to the India’s health ministry. More than 182 million vaccine doses have been administered.While the daily surge in cases is ebbing, there’s no let up in deaths with the Asian nation reporting 4,077 more casualties, pushing the total to 270,284. Those death toll numbers might be understated, according to local media reports of bodies floating along river banks in the northern states.The Dainik Bhaskar, a Hindi newspaper popular across India’s crowded heartland, fanned 30 of its reporters along the banks of the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh state. They found -- and photographed -- more than 2,000 corpses across some 1,140 kilometers (708 miles). The state government claims only about 300 are dying daily.Their findings make grim reading: authorities are piling silt over more than 350 bodies lying in shallow graves in Kannauj, the reporters say; they see dogs gnawing at some of the 400 corpses just a short distance from a crematorium in Kanpur; they count 52 corpses floating down the river in Ghazipur, often crossing state borders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden makes progress on compromise effort to pass $2tn infrastructure bill

    President has held one-on-one meetings with members of both parties – but will Republicans torpedo his proposals? Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. The discussions are still in nascent stages and lawmakers have kept mum on the sticking points. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images Joe Biden has vowed to make every effort to work with Republicans until progress is impossible. Right now, he and conservative lawmakers see an infrastructure bill as still within the realm of possibility. If so, it would mark a significant step forwards for Biden in passing a large part of his legislative agenda aimed at sparking the recovery of the pandemic-hit US economy. Biden’s team has consciously drawn comparisons to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s effort to lift America out of the Great Depression through government programs and big public works projects. Over the past week, Biden has engaged in one-on-one sit-downs and group discussions with the highest-ranking Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Congress, and more conservative members of the Democratic party. Those discussions have been the the most visible movement among both Biden officials and Republicans on coming to an infrastructure deal, as the president looks to pass his roughly $2tn American Jobs Plan. Biden has promised to work with Republicans until gridlock occurs. For years, Republicans and Democrats have groused that if only an administration would undertake a serious bipartisan stab at updating the nation’s roads, bridges, transportation and electrical grid. Biden is trying to do just that. On Thursday Biden met with five Republican senators helping to lead the negotiations alongside the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, and commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo. “We had a very productive – more than courteous – give-and-take. We did talk specifics, and the president has asked us to come back and rework an offer so that he can then react to that and then reoffer to us,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the point-person for Republicans negotiating an infrastructure deal with the White House, said after the meeting on Thursday. She added: “So we’re very encouraged. We feel very encouraged by the bipartisan shift that we think this infrastructure package can carry forward and again I’m grateful and his staff for the give-and-take that we shared in the Oval Office.” The discussions are still in nascent stages and lawmakers have kept mum on the sticking points. Two broad points of division have been the total price tag. The Biden administration has been pushing for an infrastructure package at about $2tn while Republicans have vacillated on their ideal number. Last month that number was at about $586bn, but more recently Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said a bill shouldn’t cost more than $800bn. Capito’s initial infrastructure blueprint was sparse on how it would be financed. Details on the sticking points between Republicans and Democrats have been scant but Republicans have been hoping to fund a final infrastructure compromise through user fees, such as raising taxes on gas and electric vehicles. Some of the more conservative Democrats in the chamber have expressed openness to this, while other members of the caucus have warned that user fees could effectively be taxing poorer Americans. Biden, who likes to portray himself as a consummate broker, has also expressed openness to a compromise. “We didn’t compromise on anything. I laid out what I thought we should be doing, and how it should be paid for, and my colleagues in the Senate came back to me and said they’ll come back with a counteroffer of what they are prepared to do, and how to fund it. And then we’ll talk again next week,” Biden said after the Thursday meeting. Building Back Together, the pro-Biden administration outside group, has been airing ads across the country touting infrastructure. Biden officials have also been speaking to lawmakers to suss out their positions on a deal. Biden has also held one-on-one meetings with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the two most conservative Democrats in the Senate caucus. He has also met with Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, who chairs the environment and public works committee. In the meetings with Carper and Sinema the discussions veered toward using user fees as funding methods. “We didn’t talk specifics. He understands, and he’s up on everything – he knows what’s going on. He’s well versed in what’s going on,” Manchin said. “He understands and he just thinks … he wants to make sure that we all want something good to happen for our country.” Asked when he planned to meet with Biden again Manchin said: “Whenever he calls me.” Biden and other Democrats would prefer to pay for the infrastructure bill by raising the corporate tax to 28% from 21% – a move Republicans are unlikely to embrace easily. It’s still unclear exactly what a compromise would look like, or if it can happen by Memorial Day, a deadline the president would prefer. “Initially our goal was sometime this summer, maybe by the fourth of July recess to try to report a bill out of committee,” Senator Carper said in an interview. “We’ve moved it up like a month and a half. If we can get out of committee on a bipartisan vote by Memorial Day that would be great.”

  • Oil Steady Near $65 as Investors Weigh Near-Term Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after posting a third weekly gain as a demand recovery in key regions raised optimism about rising fuel consumption, despite a Covid-19 flare-up in parts of Asia.Futures in New York traded near $65 a barrel after advancing 2.4% on Friday. The U.S. and China along with parts of Europe are rebounding strongly from the pandemic as the vaccination drive accelerates. The prompt timespread for global benchmark Brent oil has also started widening again in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling a tightening market.China’s economic activity moderated in April from its record expansion in the first quarter, although segments such as industrial output was robust. Apparent oil demand eased slightly from March, but was up from a year earlier.Oil has managed to break out from a tight range near $60 a barrel and resume its upward momentum, but constant reminders that parts of the world remain far from a full recovery from the pandemic continues to dent the outlook. The coronavirus resurgence in India is still crippling the nation, while Singapore and Taiwan grapple with new outbreaks.Another wildcard is the prospect of more crude flows from Iran as the nation seeks to revive a nuclear deal and free itself of U.S. sanctions. Talks are ongoing, however, and progress on a solution remains uncertain.“The recovery happening in Europe and the U.S. is good enough to support oil,” said Stephen Innes, global managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “There will be a lot of pent up demand for gasoline. We may continue to drift here for a little while until the Indian saga starts to ease up a little.”The prompt timespread for Brent was 36 cents in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- compared with 23 cents a week earlier. It narrowed to 17 cents on Thursday.The U.S. added slightly more than 30,000 cases on Saturday, sending the nation’s rolling one-week average to the lowest level since late last June, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. In the U.K., more than 20 million people, or 38% of the British adult population, are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government said Sunday.Meanwhile, the supply of gasoline at pump stations was in the process of returning to normal after the restart of Colonial Pipeline Co., although fuel disruptions may still be seen for weeks in parts of the U.S. East and SouthFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.