World Wrestling Entertainment's (NYSE:WWE) Dividend Will Be US$0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will pay a dividend of US$0.12 on the 25th of March. This means the annual payment is 0.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, World Wrestling Entertainment's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

World Wrestling Entertainment Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The most recent annual payment of US$0.48 is about the same as the first annual payment 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. World Wrestling Entertainment has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 40% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like World Wrestling Entertainment's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company.

