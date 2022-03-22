Worldcoin to Raise $100M at $3B Token Valuation: Report

Crypto startup Worldcoin is raising $100 million with investors valuing the company's total stockpile of tokens at $3 billion, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed sources.

  • Investors include Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which previously invested in Berlin-based Worldcoin, and Khosla Ventures.

  • The investment will come through the sale of Worldcoin tokens, the Information reported.

  • It is the second major capital raise in roughly six months for Worldcoin, which raised $25 million at a $1 billion last October. a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (the parent company of CoinDesk) were among the investors for that round, which also included angel investors Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn.

  • Worldcoin, which was co-founded by Y Combinator President Sam Altman, uses chrome, volleyball-sized spheres to scan retinas in exchange for crypto.

  • The amount each person receives depends on how early in the project’s roll-out they get involved, with the amount diminishing as more people are onboarded


