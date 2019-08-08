Is Worldline S.A. (EPA:WLN) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2013 Gilles Grapinet was appointed CEO of Worldline S.A. (EPA:WLN). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Gilles Grapinet's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Worldline S.A. is worth €11b, and total annual CEO compensation is €1.8m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €415k. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over €7.1b, we found that their median CEO total compensation was €3.3m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most large companies pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Worldline has changed from year to year.

Is Worldline S.A. Growing?

Worldline S.A. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 5.6% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 28% over the last year.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Worldline S.A. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 123%, over three years, would leave most Worldline S.A. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Worldline S.A. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for large companies.

Gilles Grapinet receives relatively low remuneration compared to other large companies. And the returns to shareholders were great, over the last few years. Although we could see higher growth, we'd argue the remuneration is modest, based on these observations. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Worldline (free visualization of insider trades).

