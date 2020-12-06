World's Best Crypto Exchange for Beginners

World's Best Crypto Exchange for Beginners - Fortrex Exchange

World's Best Crypto Exchange for Beginners

World's Best Crypto Exchange for Beginners

Belmopan, Belize, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belize, Cayo, Belmopan - With rising cryptocurrency dealing and demand for a simpler yet highly efficient exchange, most of the crypto exchanges are focusing on matching the game’s capabilities to process the maximum number of transactions per second. While, on the other hand, Fortrex Exchange is building the first exchange for beginners who need to learn the basics of dealing in cryptocurrencies with better earning and minimum losses.

Furthermore, Fortrex Exchange strives to meet all requirements and basics of the trading world - be it discussion or learning about how to trade, make profits, borrow money, and spend in any way they want. Fortrex Exchange encourages traders to combine different demanding aspects of social networking, payment gateways, and crypto exchanges. As the result, the platform takes great care of traders’ activities while used to make their commission according to the transaction fees. From rising trading volume to sending money via cryptocurrencies, Fortrex Exchange increases the speed of the matching engine in order to simplify the trading experience from every aspect.

Product Strategy

While focusing on different aspects to facilitate beginners with a user-friendly and convenient platform, Fortrex Exchange has created an effective product strategy that is sure to cater to 24-hour trading volume. Furthermore, they have incorporated blockchain applications into daily life with the intention to attract more people towards trading. Based on the market trends, almost 90% of traders are beginners who need assistance every single second to make timely and better decisions.

Not only do Fortrex Exchange has changed the financial trading tool and blockchain but also has incorporated a messenger to ensure easy communication within the community.

Story continues

Product Features

As the world’s No. 1 DeFi trading for beginners, Fortrex Exchange prides to offer the following features:

- Trading tools: Equipped with advance trading tools to provide a dedicated Binary Option platform

- Price Index: Offers a genuine candle index established from the database of top-tier trading platforms.

- Non-dealing Broker: No intermediate, no price manipulation. We create our own market with reputed liquidity providers.

- Trading Bot: An artificial intelligence assistant that sends trading signals and recommends traders to place orders on Fortrex Exchange.

- Wallet: Fortrex Exchange has designed this payment gateway to assist merchants in generating ERC-20 wallet and receive profit accordingly.

- Demo Account: A practice account to assist beginners in educating themselves or help experienced traders establish their strategy.

- Statistic: An indicator allows traders to evaluate their effectiveness in trading and acknowledge their capability in loss/gain report.

Snapshot: Offer members a tool to share their past experience as well as their successful strategies. Moreover, it is a memory need to be reserved for each member.

Launch of Fortrex Exchange

Being the hyper-exchange with amazing inter-connected features, Fortrex Exchange is the all-in-one solution for different blockchain needs. With the rising flow of digital currencies across the internet, Fortrex Exchange has also decided to integrate their partner token under the name of GES Token that can be staking through Ges Network while traders can store them in Ges Wallet that has advanced security and protection features.

GES Token by Ges Global works on ERC-20 algorithms that use Ethereum blockchain platform for satisfactory performance and outcomes. Up till now, Ges Global has decided to supply 500,000,000 GES Token that is divided into important categories: 6% sold at launch, 34% sold in stages after unlocking, 20% for Founding team, 20% for partners and reserve fund, 5% for development team, 5% for charity fund.

Needless to say, Fortrex Exchange has got an amazing idea to facilitate beginners in making timely and appropriate investment decisions. With our Binary Option platform, it is a matter of time to reach your richness.

support@fortrex.io

6095568096

Disclaimer: This press release distributor does not accept any responsibility or liability for the content, photo, videos, image license, accuracy, accessibility, and reliability of the information contained in this article. Anyone having any complaints or copyright issues related to this story, kindly contact the source provider above.





This news has been published for the above source. Fortrex Exchange [ID=15584]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment



