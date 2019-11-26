World's best sushi restaurant dropped from Michelin Guide after refusing to serve public

Jiro Ono's restaurant says it struggles to cope with the demand for its 10-seat restaurant - EPA

The world's best sushi restaurant seats just ten people and is famously housed in a Tokyo metro station.

But despite its cult following, the famously exclusive restaurant has lost its listing in the Michelin Guide, not because the quality of the food has dropped, but because it is no longer open to the general public.

Sukiyabashi Jiro, run by the renowned nonagenarian Japanese chef Jiro Ono, has been recognised with three Michelin stars each year since the culinary guide launched a Tokyo edition in 2007.

But this year’s Tokyo edition of the Michelin Guide declined to include it within its pages, saying it is “out of their scope” because of its decision to only offer reservations VIPs and return customers.

“We recognise Sukiyabashi Jiro does not accept reservations from the general public, which makes it out of our scope,” said a spokeswoman for the Michelin Guide after the decision was announced on Tuesday.

She added that “it was not true to say the restaurant lost stars but it is not subject to coverage in our guide," rather that the guide's "policy is to introduce restaurants where everybody can go to eat.”

Jiro Ono's restaurant has become a cult classic More

With former diners including US president Barack Obama, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and a host of Hollywood celebrities, booking a table has never been easy.

But now prospective diners must be regular customers, be part of an elite network or book through the concierge of a luxury hotel - as well as stomach the 40,000 yen (£285) price tag for the chef’s selection menu.

Sukiyabashi Jiro said it was “currently experiencing difficulties in accepting reservations” and apologised for “any inconvenience to our valued customers” in a statement on its website.

It added: “Unfortunately, as our restaurant can only seat up to 10 guests at a time, this situation is likely to continue.”

The restaurant opened in 1965 but has gathered a cult following in recent years, particularly since the release of a 2011 documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi", which follows the life of its star chef and owner.

Barack Obama arrived in a motorcade when he dined at Sukiyabashi Jiro Credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images More

The documentary followed Ono, who is considered something of a national treasure in Japan, as he performs his meticulous sushi preparation ritual.