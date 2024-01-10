Worlds collide on this folksy — yet modern — estate for sale in Montana. Take a look

An estate beyond an outdoor enthusiast’s wildest dreams has landed on the real estate market in Manhattan, Montana, for $17.75 million.

Gallatin Crosswaters Estate sits on 320 acres and has views that would make an artist weep with joy. But what seems to stand out most is its blend of modern and folksy architecture.

“Perched into a hill overlooking the river bottomlands, the lodge was sited to absorb the southerly view of the Gallatin Valley and its associated mountain landscapes as well as the near views of this prized watershed,” the listing on Hall and Hall describes.

“Contemporary in design and fully furnished, this high-quality residence is the focal point of owners and their guests and is situated on a rock ledge overlooking an inviting stretch of river just feet from the main living area. Upslope from the lodge, two one-room contemporary ‘cabins’ identical in design blend seamlessly into the landscape with their sodded roofing and large glass walls providing spectacular outside views in these executive residences.”

The lodge itself looks like something plucked out of the Hollywood Hills and placed in the seclusion of Big Sky Country, while some of the other buildings offer a cowboy-like vibe that blends in well with the scenery.

Among the estate’s features:

Lodge

Two guest cabins

Toy barn

Two “rustic cabins”

Private bridge

The listing is held by Tim Murphy.

Manhattan is about 20 miles northwest of Bozeman.

