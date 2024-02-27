Worlds collide in this ‘iconic adobe’ estate for sale in New Mexico. Take a peek around

A home that looks like it fell straight out of an oil painting has landed on the real estate market in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for $990,000.

Exterior

The six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom adobe-style home is a head turner both on the inside and the outside, and has a gentle subtle appeal with jaw-dropping views of the city from almost every window.

Sign

“Iconic adobe property with a rich history on Albuquerque’s Westside known as Windmill Manor,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Courtyard

“Just over one acre, this walled compound features an original (real) adobe Hacienda style 7200 square-foot home with privacy and security. Multiple covered decks, courtyards & patios for indoor-outdoor living.”

The residence has a modern feel running through its inside, as well.

Kitchen

“The house combines its original, 50-year-old adobe charm with modern conveniences and West Coast upgrades—like Café brand kitchen appliances, an open-concept living room, and commercial-grade iron and glass doors,” owner Jeff Poston told Realtor.

Dining area

Features in and around the home include:

Heated basement

Glass entry

Patio doors

Beamed ceilings

Hot tub

Breakfast bar

Skylights

Courtyard

Deck

Privacy wall

Private yard

Bathroom

And, yes, there is a windmill.

Bedroom

“Twenty to 30 years ago, this estate was the only structure for a mile in any direction,” Poston told Realtor. “It became known as Windmill Manor, because it has a real, bona fide windmill. A savvy buyer would likely return it to service as a generator or charger.”

Interior

The listing is held by Lynn M. Johnson with Keller Williams Realty.

Ranch for sale in Texas comes with a unique something — actually, 54 unique somethings

‘Entertainer’s paradise’ for sale in CA is a ‘modern tree house’ with recording studio