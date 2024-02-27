Worlds collide in this ‘iconic adobe’ estate for sale in New Mexico. Take a peek around
A home that looks like it fell straight out of an oil painting has landed on the real estate market in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for $990,000.
The six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom adobe-style home is a head turner both on the inside and the outside, and has a gentle subtle appeal with jaw-dropping views of the city from almost every window.
“Iconic adobe property with a rich history on Albuquerque’s Westside known as Windmill Manor,” the listing on Realtor.com says.
“Just over one acre, this walled compound features an original (real) adobe Hacienda style 7200 square-foot home with privacy and security. Multiple covered decks, courtyards & patios for indoor-outdoor living.”
The residence has a modern feel running through its inside, as well.
“The house combines its original, 50-year-old adobe charm with modern conveniences and West Coast upgrades—like Café brand kitchen appliances, an open-concept living room, and commercial-grade iron and glass doors,” owner Jeff Poston told Realtor.
Features in and around the home include:
Heated basement
Glass entry
Patio doors
Beamed ceilings
Hot tub
Breakfast bar
Skylights
Courtyard
Deck
Privacy wall
Private yard
And, yes, there is a windmill.
“Twenty to 30 years ago, this estate was the only structure for a mile in any direction,” Poston told Realtor. “It became known as Windmill Manor, because it has a real, bona fide windmill. A savvy buyer would likely return it to service as a generator or charger.”
The listing is held by Lynn M. Johnson with Keller Williams Realty.
