How the World's First Digital Circuit Breaker Could Completely Change Our Powered World

From Popular Mechanics

This week the world’s first and only digital circuit breaker was certified for commercial use. The technology, invented by Atom Power, has been listed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the global standard for consumer safety. This new breaker makes power easier to manage and 3000 times faster than the fastest mechanical breaker. This invention marks the most radical advancement in power distribution since Thomas Edison.

Picture the fuse box in your basement, each switch assigned to different electrical components of your home. These switches are designed to break a circuit during an electrical overload to protect your lights and appliances. When this happens, you plod down to your mechanical room and flick the switches on again.

Now multiple that simple system in your home to city high rises and industrial buildings, which might have 250 circuit breakers on any given floor, each one ranging from 15 to 4000 amps at higher voltages. At this scale, the limitations and dangers of a manually controlled power system become much more evident-and costly.

Going Digital

Photo credit: Atom Power More

Ryan Kennedy, CEO of Atom Power, has been working to build a better electrical system since he began his career 25 years ago, first as an electrician and then as an engineer and project manager on large, high profile commercial electrical projects. His experienced based inquiry has revolved around a central assertion that analog infrastructure doesn’t allow us to control our power the way we should be able to. That idea has led to some pretty critical questions: “What would it take to make power systems controllable?” and “Why shouldn’t that control be built in to the circuit breaker itself?”

In 2014, Kennedy and Atom Power CTO Denis Kouroussis set out to answer these questions. They designed an infrastructure of digital circuit breakers that use solid-state semiconductors and software to manage the flow of power from numerous disaggregated sources, known to industry insiders as Distributed Energy Resources, or DER. The state-of-the-art digital platform consolidates the incoming streams into one hyperintelligent device, dynamically adjusting amps based on demand and application.

“Instead of using mechanics to switch the power, we apply digital inputs," Kennedy told Popular Mechanics. “Now I have no moving parts. Now I have the ability to connect things like iPhones and iPads for remote power management, which increases safety and improves efficiency. I can set the distribution panel to a schedule so the flow of power is seamless, unlimited, and shifts between sources automatically. You literally wouldn’t notice. The lights wouldn’t even flicker.”

The Growing World of Renewable Energy

Photo credit: Atom Power More