The World's First Fermented, Gut Healthy Dressing Line Hits Whole Foods Market Store Shelves

Cleveland Kitchen Introduces First-of-its-kind Dressings and Marinades to Transform Boring Meals and Salads Across the Nation

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Kitchen, the culinary brand focused on delicious and healthy fermented foods, is proud to be launching its newest, freshest product innovation yet, the world's FIRST fermented Dressings and Marinades. Cleveland Kitchen is the same fermentation-forward brand that found fame for being the creator of fresh, crunchy, unpasteurized and probiotic sauerkraut, Cleveland Kraut.

This name change to Cleveland Kitchen comes as a necessary signifier to illustrate the brand's bigger kitchen for a bigger purpose. The team has taken their classic flavors of sauerkraut and evolved them into tangy dressings that will light up taste buds and add untold volumes of flavor to any dish. As the food innovators continue to cook up additional fermented offerings outside of their marquee item sauerkraut, they are excited to have their line of plant-based and dairy-free, creamy fermented Dressings and Marinades available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide starting today, as well as additional retailers in the coming year. The flavors of Cleveland Kitchen Dressings and Marinades include:

Hail Caesar : This naturally fermented dressing lives happily on a summer salad or an avocado quinoa bowl. Full of fresh herbs, basil and thyme, this vegan dressing offers a creamy, Caesar-like texture that is unique for a dairy-free product. This fresh and vibrant dressing is a delicious addition to any lunch salad and doubles as a tangy marinade.

: This naturally fermented dressing lives happily on a summer salad or an avocado quinoa bowl. Full of fresh herbs, basil and thyme, this vegan dressing offers a creamy, Caesar-like texture that is unique for a dairy-free product. This fresh and vibrant dressing is a delicious addition to any lunch salad and doubles as a tangy marinade. Sweet Beet : This creamy dressing is gorgeous, vibrant and offers a sweet and tangy topping for a full and bright salad. Pairing well with walnuts and goat cheese, users will love the rich color and bright, well-balanced flavor along with the added critical health benefits from fermented beets. Families can enjoy this naturally-sweetened dressing on an arugula salad with feta and cucumber or in a grain bowl with fresh sprouts and walnuts.

: This creamy dressing is gorgeous, vibrant and offers a sweet and tangy topping for a full and bright salad. Pairing well with walnuts and goat cheese, users will love the rich color and bright, well-balanced flavor along with the added critical health benefits from fermented beets. Families can enjoy this naturally-sweetened dressing on an arugula salad with feta and cucumber or in a grain bowl with fresh sprouts and walnuts. Roasted Garlic : This powerful dressing and marinade offers creamy, garlicky goodness. The big flavor comes from fermented garlic and black pepper making this topper addictive and a key piece of your next meal. It can be used as a light and tasty dip, on a blackened chicken salad with toasted croutons, or on a smoked turkey sandwich with roasted beets . Roasted Garlic will give any dish a fresh and savory pop.

: This powerful dressing and marinade offers creamy, garlicky goodness. The big flavor comes from fermented garlic and black pepper making this topper addictive and a key piece of your next meal. It can be used as a light and tasty dip, on a blackened chicken salad with toasted croutons, or on a smoked turkey sandwich with roasted beets Roasted Garlic will give any dish a fresh and savory pop. Gnarly Miso Jalapeno: This dressing and marinade packs a mouthwatering punch with fermented cabbage, green peppers, jalapeño, and miso. An easy way to get delicious and healthy fermented vegetables into your diet, enjoy this plant-based dressing and marinade on a roasted chicken salad, stuffed avocado, or stir fry. Gnarly Miso Jalapeño dressing will take your latest dish to the next level!

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Whole Foods Market along with other retailers to get these delicious, creamy, fermented Dressings and Marinades out to consumers across America," said Drew Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen. "With these Dressings and Marinades, we created a non-intimidating entry-point into fermented food that is bright and inviting to illustrate the health benefits that can come from regularly consuming fermented products."

These all new dressings and marinades are available for $5.99 in Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. For more information on Cleveland Kitchen, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com or to get some recipe inspiration, check out the @ClevelandKitchen Instagram page.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen was started with three brothers, cabbage and a traditional family recipe. The brothers began their fermenting journey in college as a way to stay in touch with their Cleveland roots and began to create fresh, crunchy, probiotic krauts that used simple ingredients like vegetables, garlic and salt. After serving up their mouthwatering take on sauerkraut at local farmers markets, the founders expanded their availability and now, provide their world-class products across the country. Today, Cleveland Kitchen is an innovative culinary brand focused on fermented and cured products that taste amazing and are healthy for all. For more information, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com and follow their Instagram page.

