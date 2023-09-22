World's greatest whistler? California competition aims to crown champ this weekend

Amanda Wilcox dances to a whistling accompaniment. The Masters of Musical Whistling competition in Hollywood in September will attract some of the best whistlers in the world.

Some will strum guitars, some will perform with dancers and others may even go the old school route, performing with just a microphone and their lips pursed together.

Contestants from all over the world are putting their whistling skills to the test this weekend at the Barnsdall Gallery Theater in Hollywood, hoping to be crowned the winner of the Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition and Festival.

This year’s competition kicks off Friday and is made up of over 60 whistlers from 11 countries.

The competition is made up of five divisions, with the highest being the World Champion Whistler division. Winners won’t get a cash prize but they will get a trophy or award, organizers said on the contest website.

Performances must be between 2 and 5 minutes and can include classical music or popular music such as country, blues, pop, jazz and international music.

The competition was created by nonprofit Creative Being Inc. and is a celebration of the art of whistling and self-expression.

The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition says it is the only whistling competition to name a world champion based on live band performances.

How did whistling gain popularity?

The contest was started to celebrate the art of musical whistling, which some historians call the first musical instrument available to people, organizers said.

“Not only used as a musical device, whistling has long served rural communities throughout the globe as a long distance” communicative device, organizers said on the contest website.

And whistling is more complex than people think. There are multiple types of whistling, including puckering, palatal whistling, throat whistling, hand whistling and even finger whistling.

Marissa Pons whistling in competition. The Masters of Musical Whistling competition in Hollywood in September will attract some of the best whistlers in the world.

Between the 1920s and 1950s, many artists would tour and perform with large bands. However when the portable radio was invented, whistling lost some of its popularity, organizers said.

That’s where the International Whistlers Convention comes in. The event was first held in 1973 in Louisburg, North Carolina, about 35 miles northeast of Raleigh. For over 40 years, whistlers from countries such as Japan and the Netherlands showed up to celebrate the art.

The convention lasted until 2014 when it lost its financial backing. The next year, California native Carole Anne Kaufman, “the whistling diva,” launched her own international competition.

How are contestants judged?

Judging is serious business.

Whistlers will be judged based on factors such as rhythmic and note accuracy, breath support, expressiveness, emotional import, stage presence, appearance and more.

Eric Gradman whistling in competition. The Masters of Musical Whistling competition in Hollywood in September will attract some of the best whistlers in the world.

Questions judges may ask themselves during the contest include “Do you feel a connection to the performer?” and “Do the energy and musicianship reach out and grab you?”

They will also give bonus points to their top choice winners.

“Whether you are a lover of musical whistling or you simply appreciate great music, there is something for everyone at The Masters of Musical Whistling,” organizers boasted on their website.

To find out more, visit www.mastersofwhistling.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whistling competition in California elevates pastime to art form