The world's largest aircraft breaks cover in Silicon Valley

Mark Harris
Updated ·6 min read
11
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As dawn breaks over Silicon Valley, the world is getting its first look at Pathfinder 1, a prototype electric airship that its maker LTA Research hopes will kickstart a new era in climate-friendly air travel, and accelerate the humanitarian work of its funder, Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The airship -- its snow-white steampunk profile visible from the busy 101 highway -- has taken drone technology such as fly-by-wire controls, electric motors and lidar sensing, and supersized them to something longer than three Boeing 737s, potentially able to carry tons of cargo over many hundreds of miles.

"It's been 10 years of blood, sweat and tears," LTA CEO Alan Weston told TechCrunch on the eve of the unveiling. "Now we must show that this can reliably fly in real-world conditions. And we're going to do that."

A series of increasingly ambitious flight tests lie ahead, before Pathfinder 1 is moved to Akron, Ohio, where LTA Research is planning an even larger airship, the Pathfinder 3. The company eventually hopes to produce a family of airships to provide disaster relief where roads and airports are damaged, as well as zero-carbon passenger transportation.

For the next year however, the gigantic airship looks set to become a Silicon Valley landmark as its novel materials and systems are methodically put through their paces within shouting distance of companies like Google, Meta and Amazon. "I'm excited about the potential of not building just one airship, but laying the foundation for many airships to be built," said Weston. "The innovations and the technologies that we're about to demonstrate have the potential to lay the foundation for a new industry."

The biggest aircraft in almost a century

Pathfinder 1 during outdoor flight operations testing November 8 at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California. Image Credits: LTA Research.

At 124.5 meters long, Pathfinder 1 dwarfs the current Goodyear airships and even the massive Stratolaunch plane designed to launch orbital rockets. It's the largest aircraft to take to the skies since the gargantuan Hindenburg airship of the 1930s. Although similar in appearance to that ill-fated airship, and using a passenger gondola supplied by Zeppelin, the Pathfinder 1 was mostly built from the ground up using new materials and technologies.

LTA's airship uses stable helium rather than flammable hydrogen as a lifting gas, held in 13 giant rip-stop nylon cells and monitored by lidar laser systems. A rigid framework of 10,000 carbon-fiber reinforced tubes and 3,000 titanium hubs form a protective skeleton around the gas cells, surrounded by a lightweight synthetic Tedlar skin.

Twelve electric motors powered by diesel generators and batteries enable vertical take-off and landing. They can propel the Pathfinder 1 at up to 65 knots (75 mph), although its initial flights will be at much lower speeds.

This morning, the airship floated silently from its WW2-era hangar at NASA's Moffett Field at walking pace, steered by ropes held by dozens of the company's engineers, technicians and ground crew.

The whole operation occurred under the cover of darkness, not because LTA has something to hide but because the airship's flight test program begins with the first rays of the morning sun. The first lesson its engineers hope to learn is how Pathfinder 1's approximately one million cubic feet of helium and weather resistant polymer skin will respond to the warming effect of Californian sunshine.

"We have sophisticated methodology that allows us to replicate real-world conditions using static test stands," said Jillian Hilenski, senior mechanical engineer at LTA. "However, dynamic on-ship flight tests provide the best data on the health and efficiency of the airship."

Test, test, test again

LTA Research’s Pathfinder 1 airship
LTA Research’s Pathfinder 1 airship

LTA Research’s Pathfinder 1 airship prototype at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California. Image Credits: LTA Research

At the start of September, the FAA issued a special airworthiness certificate for the Pathfinder 1 allowing test flights in and around Moffett Field and the nearby Palo Alto airport, and over the southern part of the San Francisco Bay.

Those tests will initially happen just a few feet off the ground, with the airship tethered to a mobile tripod mast. These will be followed by simple maneuvers around Moffett Field, before a series of flights out and over the Bay.

"The advantages of going over the water are multiple," said Weston. "First of all, when you come off Moffett Field, the air is smoother over the Bay than it is anywhere else. That's very important. And there's not much in the way of traffic on the surface, so that's a big plus as well."

Safety is top of Weston's mind as he works to reintroduce rigid airships to the skies of North America -- and ultimately the world. The first 50 flights of Pathfinder 1 covered by the FAA certificate will allow flights no higher than 1,500 feet, and will use two pilots rather than the single pilot the airship was designed to need.

"I can count the number of companies in the lighter-than-air space on my hands, and we all have a lot to lose if anybody has a serious problem," he said. Weston says LTA is working closely with the FAA to ensure that anything the company builds has a safe and sensible path to full certification. "The last maiden flight of an airship like this was the Graf Zeppelin II in 1938," he noted during the interview. "The FAA wasn't even around then."

Back to the future

In a world of eVTOL air-taxis, electric aviation startups and hydrogen planes, Weston acknowledges that airships are only ever likely to be a partial solution. "I can't see airships replacing aircraft," he said. "But I do see a niche for airships to be part of the transportation architecture that reduces the carbon footprint of air travel."

Another important niche could be responding to natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and hurricanes. Sergey Brin also funds a nonprofit called Global Support and Development that aims to deliver humanitarian aid within the first 24 to 96 hours of a disaster.

Brin founded GSD in 2018 after using his own superyacht to deploy medics to the scene of a cyclone in the South Pacific. The nonprofit has since partnered with the nonprofit YachtAid Global, and now also has its own purpose-built vessel, the MV Dawn, that can swiftly transport dozens of doctors and aid workers, alongside life-saving supplies.

While Pathfinder 1 can carry about four tons of cargo in addition to its crew, water ballast and fuel, future humanitarian airships will need much larger capacities. They will also likely use zero-carbon technologies like hydrogen fuel cells for power, said Hilenski. That will involve a long, slow slog to validate the new technologies and to demonstrate, to the FAA and paying customers, that a new generation of super-large airships can match the generally excellent safety and reliability record of today's commercial jets.

"What excites me about what we've done so far is that we've shown to ourselves, and we hope to show to the rest of the world, that we can scale in size and productivity," said Weston. "And I believe in our potential to scale up again in the future."

The FAA's experimental certificate for the Pathfinder 1 expires in September 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce Spectre EV getting a 650-horsepower Black Badge variant?

    Reportedly due out soon, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge will offer a 650-horsepower dual-motor drivetrain and blacked-out design details.

  • Rivian stock higher as EV maker boosts production forecast, trims loss projection

    Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian reported third quarter results that beat expectations, in addition to upping its production forecast for the year, and narrowing its full-year loss projection. Rivian's results come after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.

  • This has been the most popular home goods item in 2023, according to Google

    It will make your home smell amazing. The post This has been the most popular home goods item in 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.

  • 10 Secret Santa gifts under $15 you’ll wish you’d kept for yourself

    Need a little inspiration? The post 10 Secret Santa gifts under $15 you’ll wish you’d kept for yourself appeared first on In The Know.

  • Sutro introduces AI-powered app creation with no coding required

    AI is already transforming the way we search, gather information, create, code, decipher data, and more, and now it may democratize the process of building an app, too. A new AI-powered startup called Sutro promises the ability to build entire production-ready apps -- including those for web, iOS, and Android -- in a matter of minutes, with no coding experience required. The idea is to allow founders to focus on their unique ideas by leaning on Sutro to automate other aspects of app building, including the necessary AI expertise, product management and design, hosting, use of domain-specific languages, compiling, and scaling.

  • NVIDIA's Eos supercomputer just broke its own AI training benchmark record

    NVIDIA's new Eos supercomputer uses more than 10,000 H100 Tensor Core GPUs to train a 175 billion-parameter GPT-3 model in under four minutes.

  • These Walmart Black Friday deals can save you up to 67% on TVs, earbuds and more

    Discover the Black Friday deals from Walmart that are set to light up your tech world in 2023

  • Cruise recalls entire fleet after robotaxi ran over, dragged pedestrian

    GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise issued a recall for 950 vehicles equipped with its autonomous vehicle software following a crash that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under and then dragged by one of the company's robotaxis. The company said in a blog post and in the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that it issued the recall after an analysis of the robotaxi's response October 2 found the "collision detection subsystem may cause the Cruise AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic instead of remaining stationary when a pullover is not the desired post-collision response." In that October incident, a pedestrian was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane where a Cruise robotaxi was driving.

  • Do I need to worry about space heaters? Here’s what experts say — and how to use one safely.

    Despite their risks, electric space heaters are popular. But how concerned should you be about them, and how can you use them safely? Experts explain.

  • Ozone raises $7.1M to scale its AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud

    Ozone, the maker of an AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud, has raised $7.1 million in seed funding and is launching in open beta. The Y Combinator alum aims to provide content creators with AI assistance that lets them complete repetitive editing tasks in seconds, rather than in hours. Ozone doesn’t want to replace human creativity with AI, it instead wants to give content creators tools to create engaging videos faster and more efficiently.

  • Google is rolling out tools that let advertisers create AI-generated content

    Google is rolling out a new feature that allow advertisers to create AI generated content using the same technology as the Bard chatbot

  • Google has fixed a bug in Android 14 that locked Pixel users out of their devices

    Many Pixel owners have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after it took Google over a month to fix a serious bug

  • Four Verts: Kyler Murray's potential return could jolt 2024 NFL Draft

    Having Murray play well while still having a top draft pick in their pocket is the ideal scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Murray struggles, they’ll be on track to replace him.

  • Ekeler's Edge: Identifying fantasy bounce back candidates for second half of season

    The Chargers and Austin Ekeler have roared back to life the last two weeks so no better time to identify the biggest fantasy bounce back candidates for the second half of the season with the RB and Matt Harmon in the latest edition of Ekeler's Edge.

  • Automaker group predicts keeping AM radio in EVs could cost $3.8 billion

    An automaker group predicts keeping AM radio in EVs could cost $3.8B through the year 2030 because of the costs of EMI shielding and filtering.

  • Yahoo Fantasy Hockey: A 101 guide on how to play

    We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Hockey for the first time.

  • Stray is coming to macOS on December 5

    Stray will arrive on Mac on December 5, though you'll need an Apple Silicon-powered system to play it.

  • QB breakdowns & Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye with Theo Ash | The Exempt List

    Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.

  • Rivian and Amazon are no longer exclusive

    Rivian vans are no longer an Amazon exclusive. The automaker said on Tuesday that it will now let other companies buy its commercial electric vans, ending an exclusivity deal that Amazon secured when it pumped more than a billion dollars into Rivian in 2019. Both companies' stock prices rose following the announcement, which they timed with Rivian's third-quarter earnings report.

  • 'Ceasefire' or 'pause'? 'Tactical,' 'humanitarian' or 'little'? Why words in the Israel-Hamas war matter

    As the conflict enters its second month and civilian deaths in Gaza mount, the terminology being used by officials from Washington to Tel Aviv and beyond is more than mere semantics.